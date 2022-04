Defending 1A boys basketball state champs North Daviess will be playing in 3A next season. The IHSAA earlier in the week released new enrollment classifications that had the Cougars in 2A next season. However, IHSAA Bylaws say schools can request to move up. North Daviess did after a 13-0 vote by its players that also involved coaches and administrators. The IHSAA granted North Daviess their request.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO