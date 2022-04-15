ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's enough to even make an adult contemplate life﻿': Upstate mother warns about sextortion after son falls victim

By Carlos Cristian Flores
WYFF4.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, S.C. — Earlier this week, the FBI sent out a warning to parents and kids about rising cases of sextortion. It's a scheme that online predators use to extort money from 14 to 17-year-old boys. PREVIOUS: 'You never know what you’ll come across': FBI warns of 'sextortion'...

thatsMyOpinion
2d ago

don't tell anybody anything you wouldn't tell your parents. and don't show anybody anything you wouldn't show your mom.

