Fire crews were on scene of an active structure fire on State Road 38

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after jumping seven stories from a shopping center Saturday morning, according to police. Around 11:23 a.m., the victim, 35, was on the 7th floor at the Water Tower Place located at 835 Michigan Ave. when he jumped, police said. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. No further information is available. Area Three detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 28 DAYS AGO