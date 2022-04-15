ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sale of Tom Brady's last touchdown ball voided after being bought for $518K

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rmbt3_0f9vLkq800
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The anonymous buyer who purchased Tom Brady's last touchdown ball for $518,000 won't have to pay that sum after the quarterback ended his brief retirement in March.

According to Darren Rovell of Action Network, sports memorabilia auctioneer company Lelands has agreed to void the sale of the ball that was sold March 12, one day before Brady announced the end of his retirement.

An attorney who represents the buyer told Rovell that his client was "genuinely mortified" when he heard the news of Brady's change of heart. The attorney also said that his client still hadn't paid for the ball when the unretirement happened, and that Lelands explicitly stated that it was the ball from Brady's last ever touchdown pass.

"At the time, it was an honest description," attorney Jeffrey Lichtman told Rovell. "Had they described it as his last one, as of now, there would have been little recourse. But the way they described it, it was definitive."

In October, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans mistakenly handed over Brady's 600th career touchdown pass to a fan, who later returned it to Brady in exchange for several gifts, including one Bitcoin.

Brady, 44, currently has an NFL-record 624 career touchdown passes and counting.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin: Tom Brady ended retirement because he was 'no longer the boss' at home

Whether he's calling out members of the Dallas Cowboys after a disappointing loss or challenging Dallas players to show more heart and "will" in future games, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is rarely shy about speaking his mind on any topic, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ending a brief retirement that began this past winter and didn't last through the spring.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch 'Signed with Wrong Team'? Inside Story

A national media assertion that linebacker Leighton Vander Esch "signed with the wrong team'' this offseason by re-upping with the Dallas Cowboys demonstrates once again - with all due respect - the difference in "30,000-feet'' analysis of a team and "boots-on-the-ground analysis.''. According to Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, Vander Esch...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Packers: Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Signing of Sammy Watkins

The Green Bay Packers have made one of the biggest wide receiver signings in recent memory. After Davante Adams was traded to Las Vegas and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with Kansas City, the team found itself lacking at the wide receiver position. Green Bay took steps to help replace those two weapons by signing Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Apparently, four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers had spoken to Watkins prior to the announcement of the deal.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jeffrey Lichtman
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Says The Lakers Didn’t Need Russell Westbrook To Be Like He Was In Oklahoma City: “Everybody Had To Make Sacrifices. It Was Tough For Westbrook To Adjust To That.”

Russell Westbrook was expected to push the Los Angeles Lakers back into the championship picture. But he wasn't able to gel with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the squad, and ended up underperforming significantly. Westbrook wasn't able to change his playing style to suit AD and LeBron, and that cost the Lakers dearly during the season. And Anthony Davis pointed that out recently.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cowherd: The Packers Are Trying to Be Bad on Purpose as Payback to Aaron Rodgers

There are many examples of mainstream media members saying unintelligent things. There was the latest Adam Schefter gaff, which is just one in a series of bad reports from ESPN. Colin Cowherd, the controversial radio host, has never shied away from slandering the Packers or Aaron Rodgers in the past. This has led him, too, to say some rather interesting things that challenge basic human reason. He was at it again earlier on Monday, when he twisted the words spoken by Mark Murphy in an interview with Tom Grossi:
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Action Network
Yardbarker

Steelers are Getting Disrespected and It's Because of the Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting disrespected by the sports books and the NFL Draft hasn't even happened yet. FanDuel and Caesar's Sports Book both have the Steelers win total at 7.5 in 2022. Really? Pittsburgh might not have the best team, but head coach Mike Tomlin remains a winning football coach in the NFL.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Tyrese Maxey Passed Ben Simmons' Highest Ever Scoring Average In Just His 2nd NBA Season With The Philadelphia 76ers

Before the Philadelphia 76ers were able to turn Ben Simmons into James Harden at the trade deadline, there were a lot of questions about who the 2nd star for the team would be in Simmons' absence. Even with Harden now on the roster, his play has not been at the same level that was expected, meaning other players will have to step up to guarantee playoff success.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Here's What Seth Curry Said About Ben Simmons

Simmons has been ruled out for Tuesday's game, and his status for when he would return during the NBA Playoffs is still uncertain. "We're worried about the Play-In Game right now," Curry said. "If Ben comes in, we'll try to integrate him as much as possible, but we're locked into this play-in situation right now, and if Ben does become available will deal with that then."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Jones Discusses Joining the Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev.--In an offseason that has seen Las Vegas Raiders GM Dave Ziegler shine, one of his biggest moves no one saw coming. We started reporting about Davante Adams (the best offensive free agent) wanting to be a Raider last May. To readers of this site, it was no shock. But no one, and I mean no one saw Ziegler signing the best defensive player in free agency in Chandler Jones.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Lions Surprise Fans With A Pre-Draft QB Visit

For now, the Detroit Lions have nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including two in the first round. Aside from the second overall pick, which they owned due to their 3-13-1 finish last season, they also have the final pick of round one due to the trade that brought Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

24-Karat: Cowboys Strike Gold with Late First-Round Draft Picks

Given the sorry state of their offensive line and glaring inactivity in free agency this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys could obviously use a guard (or two) in the upcoming NFL Draft. Though they've never targeted an offensive lineman at No. 24 in their 62-year history, the Cowboys have a healthy...
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Rumors: Steelers Preparing for Draft-Day Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in position to make a splash during the 2022 NFL Draft. Rumors from across social media says the Steelers and the New Orleans Saints are the two teams prepping for a draft-day move. Now, you take all rumors with a side of caution. This isn't Adam...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Oklahoma Loses Second Player Today to Transfer Portal

Monday morning, the same website reported that senior guard Elijah Harkless had entered the portal. Entering the portal does not necessarily mean a player is leaving. It only means he’s being allowed, by NCAA rule, to explore the option of transferring and can entertain offers from other programs. Issanza,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Yardbarker

Draft Bible Two-Round Mock Draft: Packers Get Two Playmakers

The Green Bay Packers have a major need at receiver. Can it be fixed with a player coming off a torn ACL?. In a two-round mock draft at SI.com’s NFL Draft Bible, Zack Patraw selected Alabama receiver Jameson Williams at No. 22. That’s the first-round pick acquired in the trade of two-time All-Pro Davante Adams.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

31K+
Followers
34K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy