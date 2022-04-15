Sale of Tom Brady's last touchdown ball voided after being bought for $518K

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The anonymous buyer who purchased Tom Brady's last touchdown ball for $518,000 won't have to pay that sum after the quarterback ended his brief retirement in March.

According to Darren Rovell of Action Network, sports memorabilia auctioneer company Lelands has agreed to void the sale of the ball that was sold March 12, one day before Brady announced the end of his retirement.

An attorney who represents the buyer told Rovell that his client was "genuinely mortified" when he heard the news of Brady's change of heart. The attorney also said that his client still hadn't paid for the ball when the unretirement happened, and that Lelands explicitly stated that it was the ball from Brady's last ever touchdown pass.

"At the time, it was an honest description," attorney Jeffrey Lichtman told Rovell. "Had they described it as his last one, as of now, there would have been little recourse. But the way they described it, it was definitive."

In October, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans mistakenly handed over Brady's 600th career touchdown pass to a fan, who later returned it to Brady in exchange for several gifts, including one Bitcoin.

Brady, 44, currently has an NFL-record 624 career touchdown passes and counting.