Truckers in Argentina end protest that threatened grains transport: ministry

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentinian truckers agreed on Thursday night to call off a strike that had paralyzed grains transport in the country since Monday, the transport ministry said.

Truckers represented by the Federation of Argentine Carriers (FETRA) had been demanding higher freight rates and talks with the government on Wednesday failed to make progress. A source close to the talks told Reuters that “it was finally resolved with an (increase of) 20% and the immediate lifting of the strike”.

Nearly 85% of grains in Argentina are transported to ports by truck, and the strike threatened grain exports in one of the world’s top food exporters.

“After almost four hours of meeting, an 11% reference rate agreement was reached until the month of March,” the source said. There was further discussion over April rates and a total of 20% was agreed, the person said, declining to be identified citing lack of authority to provide details on the negotiations.

Argentina registered a monthly inflation rate of 6.7% in March, elevating the annual inflation rate to 55.1%.

FETRA has also complained about fuel shortages at a time when there is increased demand for moving soybean and corn crops.

#Protest#Truckers#Inflation#Argentinian
Reuters

Reuters

