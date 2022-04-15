LPD saves a child locked in a car with a loaded handgun

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police are investigating a body found in the Subaru of Indiana automotive parking lot. The body of 29-year-old Ryan Anguiano was found Monday afternoon in a car in the employee lot. That's according to Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello. She says Anguiano was an...
INDIANAPOLIS – Newly released video gives additional insight into the harrowing moments an IMPD officer was shot during an incident in February. Officer Thomas Mangan, a first-year officer who was accompanying his field training officer, Daniel Majors, was shot in the neck on Feb. 27, 2022, while . The officers responded to a crash in […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder after police say he shot at a woman and her children after he and the woman were involved in a car accident. The woman told officers she was driving on Shelby Drive and Hickory Hill Road when D’Jaleen Drain, 21, […]
NAPA (CBS SF) — Police in Napa arrested two suspects on multiple charges Saturday afternoon following the execution of a search warrant that uncovered a cache of firearms and evidence of identity theft crimes, authorities said.
According to a Facebook post early Saturday evening, officers conducted the warrant at the residence of two known convicted felons. The search of the home uncovered a large stash of guns. One of the firearms — a loaded shotgun — was found in the bedroom of the two suspects’ child.
The post included an image of a police dog with the firearms found.
Guns seized by Napa police during arrests (Napa Police Department)
Police also discovered substantial evidence of credit card manufacturing and identity theft.
The two suspects were arrested and taken to jail. Police did not identify the suspects or detail exactly what charges they were facing.
UTICA — A Utica teenager was found with a loaded handgun during a suspicious traffic stop in the city Tuesday night, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said they pulled over a vehicle at Noyes and Schuyler streets at about 11:30 p.m., and they could see the occupants inside start moving around as the officers approached. Police said the vehicle also started moving forward a short distance after initially coming to a stop.
A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
NEW ALBANY, Ind — The New Albany community is heartbroken over the loss of a beloved mother and friend. Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting that killed both Brandee Douglass and another man at a Circle K on Grant Line Road and Beechwood Avenue. "Her heart is what...
GREENWOOD, Ind. – Jurors found a Greenwood man guilty of molesting an 8-year-old child. Richard Huffman, 53, faced a single count of child molesting as a Level 4 felony. The jury deliberated for about four hours before returning a guilty verdict Wednesday afternoon. Huffman initially faced a Level 1 felony. However, prosecutors realized there had […]
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
An Indiana woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of her five-year-old son and molestation with regards to a nine-year-old girl, according to several local news reports, court records, and a state police press release. According to a court docket and local jail records reviewed by...
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Three gunshot victims and a 10-year-old are in the hospital after a shooting in North Killeen. The Killeen Police Department responded to a call placed at 5:18 p.m. at the corner of College Street and East Dunn Ave where they found three victims with gunshot wounds in a green mustang.
MARION, Ind. — At approximately 11:30 p.m. April 1, Marion police were dispatched to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near the area of Marion Health. When officers arrived, they located a male victim, Raymond Glass, 68, of Marion, lying on the ground with EMS rendering aid. The victim was transported to Marion Health where was […]
CARMEL, Ind. – The Carmel Police Department is searching for two people who are wanted for theft and fraud. On March 2, two individuals were seen on surveillance cameras using stolen credit cards at Walmart at 3221 W. 86th St. in Indianapolis. The credit cards were reported stolen from...
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a flurry of gunfire that wounded three young adults inside a residence on the city’s northeast side late Monday. It happened in the 8200 block of Crousore Rd., near Franklin Rd. and I-70. Investigators say two male and one female adults were struck by gunfire that came from […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man wanted for domestic violence fled from police in Putnam County only to accept a ride from a good Samaritan who, thinking he was helping the man and not realizing he was a wanted fugitive, drove him right back to the police he’d just escaped from. Aaron Bassett, 33, […]
GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
