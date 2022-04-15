Full Schedule And Dates For Nuggets-Warriors Series

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets will face off in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

Game 1: April 16

Game 2: April 18

Game 3: April 21

Game 4: April 24

Game 5: April 26

Game 6: April 29

Game 7: May 1

The Warriors are the third seed in the Western Conference, while the Nuggets are the sixth seed.

Game 1 will be on Saturday evening in California at Chase Center (Warriors home floor).



