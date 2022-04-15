Full Schedule And Dates For Nuggets-Warriors Series
The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets are facing off in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs, and the full schedule has been released.
Game 1: April 16
Game 2: April 18
Game 3: April 21
Game 4: April 24
Game 5: April 26
Game 6: April 29
Game 7: May 1
The Warriors are the third seed in the Western Conference, while the Nuggets are the sixth seed.
Game 1 will be on Saturday evening in California at Chase Center (Warriors home floor).
