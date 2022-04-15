ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

DC Just Revived a VERY Obscure Character After Decades-Long Absence

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC's Infinite Frontier initiative has been zigging and zagging in some interesting ways, telling a story that hasn't been afraid to dive into the more specific echelons of DC canon. That has especially been the case for the stories centered around the "omniverse", which have used multiversal storytelling to weave surprising...

comicbook.com

The Independent

The Dark Knight’s most brutal Joker scene was real

An unearthed Christian Bale interview sheds light on Heath Ledger’s now-legendary portrayal of the Joker in Christopher Nolan film The Dark Knight.Originally published by THR, the interview sees Batman actor Bale recount his memory of the “committed” performance from Ledger – who would have turned 43 this week – revealing that the actor wanted to be hit for real in one of the 2008 film’s key moments: the interrogation scene.The interview, conducted by Joseph McCabe in 2008, is featured in the new book 100 Things Batman Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.Bale remembered: “As you see in...
MOVIES
FMX 94.5

Watch ‘The Batman’s Deleted Scene Featuring the Joker

NOTE: The following post contains SPOILERS for The Batman. The Riddler threw a lot of mysteries at Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in The Batman, but none were quite as puzzling as his very last scene in the movie, which featured Paul Dano’s Riddler and an “Unseen Arkham Prisoner” — that’s how he was officially credited in the film — speaking about Batman and Gotham City and the start of a budding friendship. The unseen prisoner was played by Barry Keoghan, one of the film’s top-billed stars who doesn’t appear in the rest of The Batman.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Lois Lane Trends as DC Fans Debate Zack Snyder's Scrapped Plans For Batman Romance

Zack Snyder's original plans for Lois Lane in the Snyderverse have caused quite a stir online. An old report from ScreenRant detailing the plan to have Superman's love interest be romantically involved with Batman rubbed some fans online the wrong way. There were many plans for Justice League's sequels that might not see the light of day. (Considering everything that's happened with the Snyder Cut already, it would be wise to allow some room for things that may seem impossible.) Anyway, the story goes that the director would have had Bruce Wayne pining after Lois Lane after Batman v. Superman. However, falling in love with the reporter would make his choice in the following movie even tougher.
MOVIES
ComicBook

DC Comics Fans Share Picks For Video Game Adaptations After Discovery Report

DC Comics fans want to see a number of different video games from Warner Bros. Discovery after a recent report. In Variety, a big piece was published this week detailing the company's plans to overhaul the comics brand. A key part of their strategy was to leverage more video game content as a part of that push. So, even with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League and Gotham Knights on tap, look for more output from the company. However, the commitment itself is not the only interesting part of this news. One thing that people want to see is more of the DC roster hit different game platforms. When's the last time you saw a Green Lantern in a game? Superman hasn't been playable in a massive AAA title since Injustice. Smaller characters like Green Arrow, Harley Quinn and The Flash could use a turn in the spotlight as well.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

DC Fans Aren't Thrilled with Latest Rumor Surrounding Henry Cavill

It looks like Henry Cavill isn't returning to the DCEU after all. Henry Cavill's status in the DC Extended Universe has been a huge mystery for close to seven years now. Despite the completion of Zack Snyder's Justice League seemingly signaling the return of the Last Son of Krypton to the main DCEU timeline, Warner Bros. and DC Films have never addressed his fate in the franchise much to the chagrin of fans.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Batman Unburied Starring Black Panther's Winston Duke As Bruce Wayne Get A Release Date

Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke's debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the "largest simultaneous launch" to date. It's easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It's a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Fans Think Grant Gustin Could Replace Ezra Miller in the Flash Movies

After being arrested in Hawaii and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment at the end of March, Ezra Miller's future in Hollywood has been called into question. Miller is set to star in DC's upcoming "The Flash" movie, which isn't scheduled to release until next year, but the latest news surrounding their arrest could spell trouble for their future in the franchise. At this point, Miller is still slated to appear in the movie, but some fans are already rallying behind a replacement.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Here's the best look yet at Green Lantern in the Snyder Cut of Justice League

Green Lantern actor Wayne T. Carr has revealed what his take on John Stewart looked like in his scrapped Snyder Cut appearance. In the picture, which you can see below, Carr wields the famous green ring against a backdrop of the Northern Lights. "Give the fans what they want- JL 2/3 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse In brightest day…" he captioned the picture.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Moon Knight Episode 3 Has Marvel Fans Thinking They've Spotted a Major Black Panther Connection

Moon Knight Episode 3 certainly opens a much wider door on the mystery of Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) – as well as the larger supernatural world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (MILD SPOILERS FOLLOW!) In "The Friendly Type" Marc Spector gets pulled into a desparate gamble by Khonshu: summoning the other Egyptian gods to the Great Pyramid of Giza to discuss what to do about the looming threat posed by Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) and the Goddess Ammit that he serves. That meeting of gods had some interesting figures in attendance – and Marvel fans think one of them was the Panther God that gives the Black Panther his powers!
MOVIES
ComicBook

One of the Worst Marvel Movies is Trending on Netflix

It's a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there's a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004's Blade: Trinity.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Michael Keaton's New Batman Suit Reportedly Leaked

Batman '89 is back in style. Michael Keaton suits up as Batman in a reported leaked costume test revealing the new Batsuit. Because the Burtonverse Batman returns in two upcoming movies out of the DC universe, it's unclear if the purported first look is from Keaton's role in Batgirl (expected later in 2022 on HBO Max) or The Flash (in theaters 2023). With director Andy Muschietti's multiversal Flash movie now running late and racing into theaters next year, Batgirl will mark Keaton's first time donning the cape and cowl since Tim Burton's Batman Returns in 1992.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

DC Entertainment Reportedly Being Overhauled by Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discover is reportedly planning to overhaul DC entertainment, the company behind the DC Comics heroes such as Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, and the Justice League. Variety reported multiple sources stated that the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, met with the top executives before the merger between Discovery and WarnerMedia to look for someone to increase the profile of DC Entertainment while also bringing its TV shows, movies, comics, and several video games into a better alignment. Zaslav has reportedly met with several individuals to find someone to be a figurehead and central voice with its DC content, just like Kevin Feige who oversees Marvel Studios.
TV SHOWS
Cinema Blend

Jeff Goldblum Dressed Up As Joker, And Now I Want To See Him Play The Batman Villain

It’s no secret that superhero movies are everywhere, with various studios creating their own cinematic universe. Given the massive popularity of DC’s Batman, Gotham City and its denizens have been adapted for film a number of times. Jurassic Park icon Jeff Goldlbum recently dressed up as The Joker, and now I want to see him play the Batman villain.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Suicide Squad: New Image Of Jared Leto's Joker From David Ayer Cut

A new image of Jared Leto's Joker from David Ayer's unseen cut of Suicide Squad has been released. ReleaseTheAyerCut leaked the image earlier today on Twitter and from what we can see, Joker had another scene that took place in his purple Lamborghini. The image itself is kind of blurry, but it features Leto's Joker driving his purple Lamborghini while looking at the roof of the car, and we can assume Batman is the cause of the event.
MOVIES
ComicBook

DC May Have Just Killed an Iconic Batman Villain

We're talking Batman/Catwoman spoilers below! The latest issue of Batman/Catwoman from Tom King and Clay Mann has arrived from DC Comics and it brings with it some surprise plot developments and at least one potential demise. King and Mann's ambitious tale is told across three distinct timelines, intersecting in ways that overlap in a unique matter. In one timeline we have the past where the two DC icons first meet, the far future where an elderly Catwoman and her daughter with Batman are tangled in a new plot, and the present where Andrea Beaumont aka the Phantasm is slicing and dicing through Gotham City. This brings us to the potential death as it seems the lead villain of Batman: Mask of the Phantasm has died as soon as they've arrived.
COMICS
theplaylist.net

‘Batgirl’: Leslie Grace Teases Early Discussions About Sequel

While the future of other Bat-Family members like Robin and Nightwing on the big screen is up in the air, the DCEU will see Leslie Grace play Barbara Gordon in “Batgirl,” starring alongside J.K. Simmons‘ Commissioner Jim Gordon from “Justice League” and Michael Keaton‘s incarnation of Bruce Wayne. Keaton is reprising the role made famous in the two Tim Burton films, seemingly becoming the main version of Batman in this corner of the DC Comics franchise. It looks like even before the film releases on HBO Max, another installment might be on the horizon.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Warner Bros. Discovery Wants Kevin Feige-Style Leader to Overhaul DC, More Movies Like ‘Joker’

Click here to read the full article. Since David Zaslav took over as CEO of the new Warner Bros. Discovery mega-company last week, there are already talks of shaking up one of Warner Bros.’ most profitable franchises: DC comic book projects. The $43 billion buyout of WarnerMedia by Discovery has led to numerous executive shakeups, and top leadership reportedly has been discussing new ways to modernize the DC universe. Longtime Discovery boss Zaslav allegedly is looking to hire a “creative and strategic czar similar to what Marvel has in Kevin Feige,” a source told Variety. Prior to the merger closing, Zaslav reportedly vetted...
MOVIES
ComicBook

DC Just Brutally Killed a Major Superhero

Of all of the staples of superhero comics, the nature of death has been uniquely prevalent, with characters being killed off and coming back to life in a wide array of narrative contexts. The threat of death has proved to especially unique across DC's Human Target Black Label series, which is built around the premise of Christopher Chance / Human Target accidentally being poisoned while impersonating Lex Luthor, and being just days away from dying. As Chance and Tora Olafsdotter / Ice have begun to solve Chance's murder and investigate other members of the Justice League International, the first half of the series has played with the expectations of a traditional noir story — culminating in a genuinely shocking death. Major spoilers for Human Target #6, from Tom King, Greg Smallwood, and Clayton Cowles below! Only look if you want to know!
COMICS

