DC Just Revived a VERY Obscure Character After Decades-Long Absence

DC Comics fans want to see a number of different video games from Warner Bros. Discovery after a recent report. In Variety, a big piece was published this week detailing the company's plans to overhaul the comics brand. A key part of their strategy was to leverage more video game content as a part of that push. So, even with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League and Gotham Knights on tap, look for more output from the company. However, the commitment itself is not the only interesting part of this news. One thing that people want to see is more of the DC roster hit different game platforms. When's the last time you saw a Green Lantern in a game? Superman hasn't been playable in a massive AAA title since Injustice. Smaller characters like Green Arrow, Harley Quinn and The Flash could use a turn in the spotlight as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO