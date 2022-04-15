ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troutman, NC

Redacted 911 call released after shooting at DaBaby's house

WCNC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroutman Police confirmed one man...

www.wcnc.com

WCNC

Couple charged after man's body found in Rowan County woods

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two people are accused of dumping a Rowan County man's body after a deadly overdose in hopes it would not be found, deputies said. On April 2, deputies found the body of 56-year-old Rodney Craig Edwards on File Road in eastern Rowan County. Deputies said his body was found in an overgrown ditch. He died from an apparent overdose, according to police.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCNC

Man arrested by US Marshals outside Charlotte Ross store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man who had been wanted on multiple charges in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. Daniel Black was wanted for a parole violation in 2020 and had warrants for robbery and felony conspiracy with the U.S. Marshals. Investigators said Black had an extensive criminal history that includes resisting arrest, narcotics, firearm by a felon and larceny with firearms.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man dies after accident on Lake Norman, officials confirm

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Iredell County confirmed a man died after an accident on Lake Norman Sunday, deputies confirmed. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office confirmed the accident did happen on the lake on Sunday, April 10, but referred WCNC Charlotte to NC Wildlife for more information. According to Lake Norman Fire-Rescue, a man was found unresponsive on a pontoon boat at a dock just before 5 p.m. Deputies confirmed the man, who hasn't been identified, died at the scene.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCNC

Warrant: Death of 2-year-old found unresponsive in park was murder

The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead at Park Road Park in March is now being questioned by police, according to a warrant obtained by WCNC Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to Park Road Park around 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, for an unresponsive toddler. The child was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. According to the warrant, the child's death is now being investigated as a murder.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Denver

Man Killed In Serious Easter Sunday Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say one man died in a crash at 14th Avenue and Syracuse Street on Sunday afternoon. Investigators say a driver heading north on Syracuse St. ran a red light and hit another vehicle heading east on 14th Ave. (credit: CBS) The passenger, an unidentified man, in the vehicle which was hit died at the scene. Both drivers survived, however the suspect driver was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries. The victim’s vehicle rolled over There were no other passengers involved. It’s not clear if alcohol and/or speed are factors, nor is it clear if any of the occupants were wearing seatbelts. Police have not said whether the suspect driver will face charges.
DENVER, CO
WCNC

Man arrested after Columbiana Centre shooting granted bond

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man arrested after a mass shooting at the Columbiana Mall has been granted bond following a hearing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Sunday afternoon. A judge announced that 22-year-old Jewayne Price would be granted a surety bond of $25,000 and be required...
COLUMBIA, SC

