Redacted 911 call released after shooting at DaBaby's house

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman charged in the deadly shooting of a Family Dollar security guard will be released on a $75,000 personal recognizance bond with a tether and house arrest. Genesee County Judge Brian Pickell granted a motion for Brya Bishop’s bond during a pretrial hearing on Monday,...
"For someone to be in jail less than a day, after purposely firing a gun at six police officers, there is no other reaction other than to be mad," said Daniel Redford, vice president of the NC Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 9.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sherriff’s Office released new footage and the 9-1-1 call from Saturday’s deputy involved shooting. On Saturday, March, 19, 2022 deputies were called to the scene of a reported domestic call at around 6 p.m. involving a weapon. On arrival they found...
A woman who was caught on camera attacking a Black teenager in a New York City hotel lobby after accusing him of stealing her cellphone agreed to a plea deal on Monday. Miya Ponsetto, 23, of California, pleaded guilty to unlawful imprisonment in the second degree as a hate crime, according to the Manhattan District Attorney.
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two people are accused of dumping a Rowan County man's body after a deadly overdose in hopes it would not be found, deputies said. On April 2, deputies found the body of 56-year-old Rodney Craig Edwards on File Road in eastern Rowan County. Deputies said his body was found in an overgrown ditch. He died from an apparent overdose, according to police.
A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
The two victims killed in a mass shooting in Pittsburgh on Easter Sunday have been identified. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victims as 17-year-old Jaiden Brown and 17-year-old Mathew Steffy-Ross. Eight others were shot at a party in an Airbnb on Pittsburgh’s North Side early Sunday...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man who had been wanted on multiple charges in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. Daniel Black was wanted for a parole violation in 2020 and had warrants for robbery and felony conspiracy with the U.S. Marshals. Investigators said Black had an extensive criminal history that includes resisting arrest, narcotics, firearm by a felon and larceny with firearms.
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Iredell County confirmed a man died after an accident on Lake Norman Sunday, deputies confirmed. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office confirmed the accident did happen on the lake on Sunday, April 10, but referred WCNC Charlotte to NC Wildlife for more information. According to Lake Norman Fire-Rescue, a man was found unresponsive on a pontoon boat at a dock just before 5 p.m. Deputies confirmed the man, who hasn't been identified, died at the scene.
A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
Beloved Georgia rapper Arthur “Archie” Eversole has died after allegedly being shot by his own brother. The 37-year-old artist, best known for his 2002 song “We Ready,” was shot on March 25 at a Chevron gas station in DeKalb County, according to a statement provided to Oxygen.com on Friday by the DeKalb County Police Department.
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead at Park Road Park in March is now being questioned by police, according to a warrant obtained by WCNC Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to Park Road Park around 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, for an unresponsive toddler. The child was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. According to the warrant, the child's death is now being investigated as a murder.
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Two people, including a teenager, have been charged following a recent shooting in a Harris Teeter parking lot, according to the Kannapolis Police Department (KPD). Officers responded to the shooting on Sunday, April 10, near NC Highway 73 and Shiloh Church Road. A spokesperson for the...
BAYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — After a teenager was shot while near a 38th Avenue residence, community leaders are calling for the Department of Building’s to take action against what they say is an illegal rental situation there. At about 2:45 a.m. March 19, officers responded to a report of an assault near 38th Avenue and […]
CHARLOTTE — One person has been hurt following a shooting in Uptown Charlotte, according to MEDIC. MEDIC said the incident occurred on the 200 block of West Martin Luther King Boulevard near Romare Bearden Park. One person was transported to an area hospital with injuries, according to MEDIC. However,...
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say one man died in a crash at 14th Avenue and Syracuse Street on Sunday afternoon. Investigators say a driver heading north on Syracuse St. ran a red light and hit another vehicle heading east on 14th Ave.
(credit: CBS)
The passenger, an unidentified man, in the vehicle which was hit died at the scene. Both drivers survived, however the suspect driver was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries.
The victim’s vehicle rolled over
There were no other passengers involved. It’s not clear if alcohol and/or speed are factors, nor is it clear if any of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.
Police have not said whether the suspect driver will face charges.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man arrested after a mass shooting at the Columbiana Mall has been granted bond following a hearing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Sunday afternoon. A judge announced that 22-year-old Jewayne Price would be granted a surety bond of $25,000 and be required...
SEATTLE (KOMO) — The man who checks IDs for a Washington state marijuana dispensary is being called a hero after shooting and killing a suspected robber last week. It happened at the Euphorium pot shop in Covington Thursday. It was 7:45 pm when a young man in his late...
