Florida is back on the road after a tough loss to Florida State in Tallahassee to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in a weekend series in Nashville. The Gators have a had a rough go in conference play early on, starting out with a 5-7 record against the SEC. Things opened up well with a road-series win against Alabama, but UF’s pitching was exposed against LSU after Hunter Barco was taken out of Game 1. Then, Georgia swept Florida in Athens and the panic level was raised back home.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO