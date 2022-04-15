ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-24 near Bell Road

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gFY0a_0f9vIiFj00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 31-year-oldl motorcyclist was killed in a crash off Interstate 24 in Antioch Thursday evening.

The crash happened at the I-24 West exit ramp at the Bell Road exit, just after 6 p.m.

Police say only one vehicle was involved.

1 injured in East Nashville shooting

Metro police reported Cody Lafferty, of Nashville, was tiding his 2009 Kawasaki E6C at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Metro police added there was evidence of drug paraphernalia at the scene of the crash.

No additional information was released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Antioch, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Nashville, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 24#East Nashville#Shooting#Traffic Accident#Kawasaki#Metro
WREG

Accident kills worker at Memphis Coca-Cola warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A worker was killed in an accident at the Coca-Cola Refreshments Distribution Center in southeast Memphis, officials say. Memphis Police responded to the scene on Southpoint Drive on Wednesday. Police say a man was killed when an accident occurred while he was operating a forklift. A representative with Tennessee OSHA says it […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WREG

Two wanted after deadly car wash shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police need your help finding two men responsible for a shooting at a car wash last year. Police say Demarico Thompson was washing his car at the Super Suds Carwash on University on September 20, 2021 when the two men got out of a white Kia Sorento that was parked in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy