Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-24 near Bell Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 31-year-oldl motorcyclist was killed in a crash off Interstate 24 in Antioch Thursday evening.

The crash happened at the I-24 West exit ramp at the Bell Road exit, just after 6 p.m.

Police say only one vehicle was involved.

Metro police reported Cody Lafferty, of Nashville, was tiding his 2009 Kawasaki E6C at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Metro police added there was evidence of drug paraphernalia at the scene of the crash.

No additional information was released.

