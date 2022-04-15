Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crockett; Dyer; Gibson; Lauderdale A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Crockett, Dyer, northern Gibson and northeastern Lauderdale Counties through 745 PM CDT At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Unionville, or 11 miles southwest of Dyersburg, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dyersburg, Trenton, Newbern, Dyer, Halls, Kenton, Rutherford, Chestnut Bluff, Bradleytown, Unionville, Eaton, Friendship, Gates, Trimble, Yorkville, Tuckers Corner, Grizzard, Edith, Fowlkes and Lapata. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
