Urban Meyer denies not knowing who Aaron Donald was

By Jesse Pantuosco
 2 days ago

Painful as it was to watch, you have to admit, Urban Meyer’s disastrous Jaguars tenure provided no shortage of content opportunities, with each head-scratching anecdote more baffling than the last. Months later, we’re still piecing it all together, trying, as best we can, to comprehend the depths of Meyer’s stunning ineptitude.

We may never get to the bottom of it, though Jayson Jenks and Mike Sando gave us plenty to chew on last month, chronicling the Jaguars’ dysfunction in a comprehensive autopsy for The Athletic . Among the more enlightening details from that profile was the shocking reveal that Meyer, despite a six-month “deep dive” into the NFL, still had trouble identifying Rams Pro Bowler Aaron Donald.

Appearing earlier this week on the Tim May Podcast , Meyer threw a wrench in that narrative, dismissing the notion that he was unfamiliar with Donald, a prolific talent widely considered among the greatest defensive players of all-time. “I’ve heard silly things before in my life,” said Meyer. “It’s almost, you shouldn’t even address something like that it’s so silly.”

Of course, that denial means little from a serial gas-lighter like Meyer, a master deflector who routinely blamed players and assistant coaches for his own shortcomings, further alienating them with threats and intimidation tactics. Seen by teams as unemployable, at least until the stink from his epic Jaguars failure wears off, Meyer plans on resuming his role as a studio analyst for Fox’s college football coverage this upcoming season.

#College Football#Rams#American Football#Jaguars
