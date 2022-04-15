South Central rallies past Perkins

PERKINS TWP. — The South Central softball team used a seven-run top of the fourth inning to erase a 6-0 deficit in Thursday’s 12-9 win over host Perkins in non-league action.

With the win, South Central improved to 5-2 overall.

In Friday’s win, Annie Cook finished 3 for 4 with a triple, a home run and five RBIs. Maddy Prater was 3 for 3 with a double, a home run and an RBI, while Makena Calame was 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs.

Also for the Trojans, Hannah Ayers was 2 for 3 and Kyrstin Hamons was 2 for 4

Ayers went five innings in the circle for the Trojans. She allowed six earned runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts and three walks. Prater went the final two innings and allowed one earned run on one hit with six strikeouts and one walk.

S. Central 002 700 3 — 12 16 3

Perkins 330 102 0 — 9 10 1

WP: Prater; LP: Hawkins

2B: (SC) Prater, Sherer; (P) Kaufman, Baker; 3B: (SC) Cook;

HR: (SC) Cook, Prater, Calame

Plymouth 2, So. Central 0

PLYMOUTH — The Big Red improved to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the Firelands Conference with Tuesday’s win over the Trojans.

Makenzie Back pitched a complete-game one-hit shutout for the Big Red. She struck out 10 and did not walk a batter.

Hannah Ayers singles for the lone base hit for the Trojans off Back.

For South Central, Prater allowed two earned runs on three hits with nine strikeouts and three walks in six innings.

S. Central 000 000 0 — 0 1 0

Plymouth 002 000 x — 2 3 1

WP: Back; LP: Prater

2B: (P) Fellows

New Riegel 11, Monroeville 0

MONROEVILLE — Visiting New Riegel scored eight runs in the top of the first, and pitcher Olivia Schalk did the rest on Thursday.

Schalk threw four innings of hitless pitching in the circle against the Eagles, allowing just a walk to leadoff hitter Veanna Helmstetter. Aubrey Boullion added a scoreless fifth for the Jackets.

With the loss, Monroeville fell to 8-3 overall ahead of Friday’s game vs. Norwalk.

New Riegel 810 02 — 11 10 0

Monroeville 000 00 — 0 0 6

WP: Schalk; LP: Hurst

2B: (NR) Schalk; 3B: (NR) Boullion