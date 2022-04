COLUMBIA, Missouri (KBTX) - No. 6 Texas A&M women’s tennis completed the most dominant regular season in program history Sunday morning at the Green Tennis Center, as the Aggies defeated the Missouri Tigers by a 4-0 margin. The Maroon & White went undefeated in conference play for the first time in school annals and recorded the most victories in a single season by any Aggie team.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO