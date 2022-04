GEORGETOWN – For the second straight season, the Boerne boys soccer team has made history. Junior Jess Gonzales scored the game-winning goal midway through the first overtime period, as the Greyhounds defeated Celina in the UIL Class 4A State championship game 2-1 to claim their second consecutive state title at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown on Friday afternoon. Boerne defeated Diamond Hill-Jarvis 3-1 in the 2021 title game nearly one full year ago.

BOERNE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO