The No. 2 seed Boston Celtics will face the Brooklyn Nets in Round one of the 2022 NBA playoffs on Sunday April 17 at 3:30 p.m. EST. at TD Garden in Boston. The game will be aired on ABC with cable or fuboTV and Sling for those who don’t have cable. Fans can get a free seven day trial when they signup for fuboTV. Games 2-6 will air on TV in New England via NBC Sports Boston which can also be streamed via fuboTV or Sling.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO