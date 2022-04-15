Cornell man gets probation for drug use, with stern warning

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cornell man convicted on five separate charges of possession of meth was placed on four years of probation Thursday but was given a stern warning from the judge.

“You don’t want to come back on a probation revocation in front of me. I promise you, I will lock you up,” Judge Steve Gibbs warned 47-year-old Scott W. Deraitus at the conclusion of the sentencing in Chippewa County Court. “According to the (pre-sentence investigation), the only thing that has kept you sober is forced incarceration. You really need to find that one thing that keeps you sober, or you are going to be wearing orange or green, or whatever color the Department of Corrections puts you in, for a long time.”

Gibbs said he was tempted to lock him up for a long time, for his own health.

“It shows me you haven’t taken things very seriously,” Gibbs said. “You need to put your sobriety above everything else.”

Chippewa County Assistant District Attorney Scott Zehr requested a three-year prison sentence, and Gibbs told Deraitus he was strongly considering following that recommendation.

Deraitus is currently serving a 90-day jail sentence in Eau Claire County Court. Gibbs ordered no additional jail time now; he ordered 120 days of jail that would be imposed-and-stayed. As terms of the probation, Deraitus cannot possess or consume alcohol, drugs, syringes, or enter taverns and liquor stores. If revoked, Deraitus was granted 114 days credit for time already served.

Court records show Deraitus was convicted of possession of meth in Eau Claire County Court in August 2019.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa County deputy responded to a report of a car in a ditch on Feb. 9, 2021, along Highway 124 in the town of Eagle Point. When the officer arrived, the vehicle was running, and Deraitus was asleep at the wheel. Deraitus tried to tell the officer that two other occupants were in the vehicle when it spun into the ditch, but he declined to identify those people. A search of Deraitus turned up two grams of meth and a pipe.

In a separate case, the Chippewa Falls Police Department was informed on Nov. 21, 2020, that a man was staying in one of the “tiny home” homeless shelters in the city without permission. The home was outside a church at 201 W. Central St., across from the police department. An officer secured a key, entered the home, and arrested Deraitus. The officer found meth and a pipe in his possession.