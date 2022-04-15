Brown Pelican recovering after hook was stuck in neck in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — An adult Brown Pelican was admitted to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) after it was stuck in a mangrove due to an extra line from a hook that was stuck in its neck in Fort Myers.

Wildlife officials were dispatched to rescue the pelican that was found struggling amongst the mangroves near Beautiful Island.

A fishing line hanging from the hook embedded in the pelican’s neck was tangled in the mangroves, according to CROW.

The pelican was seriously dehydrated, thin, and had pouch and neck lacerations.

Wildlife officials gave the pelican pain medication and bandaged its lacerations.

The pelican will continue being monitored until it is stable enough to have its wounds surgically repaired.