Stabbing near UNLV leaves one dead; suspect apprehended

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide near the UNLV campus Student Union building.

Metro Lt. Ray Spencer says a stabbing incident took place at 4680 S. Maryland Pkwy. at approximately 6:30 p.m. involving two non-students after an argument on an RTC bus. Within 30 seconds of the stabbing, officers were on the scene.

A security officer was at a nearby In-N-Out Burger during the incident and took the suspect into custody before handing off to officers.

The victim, described by police as in his 50s, was transported to Sunrise Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.

The suspect, said to be in his 30s by police, is expected to be booked under one charge of open murder.