ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Stabbing near UNLV leaves one dead; suspect apprehended

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eb28k_0f9vH8ij00

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide near the UNLV campus Student Union building.

Metro Lt. Ray Spencer says a stabbing incident took place at 4680 S. Maryland Pkwy. at approximately 6:30 p.m. involving two non-students after an argument on an RTC bus. Within 30 seconds of the stabbing, officers were on the scene.

A security officer was at a nearby In-N-Out Burger during the incident and took the suspect into custody before handing off to officers.

The victim, described by police as in his 50s, was transported to Sunrise Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.

The suspect, said to be in his 30s by police, is expected to be booked under one charge of open murder.

Comments / 8

Pansi May
2d ago

I don't believe KTNV knows WHERE the student union building is. The bus stop that this happened at is past In n Out Burgers NOT close to any student union. And why mention the union when this happened between two bus passengers who had nothing to do with UNLV. Media has a way of stirring up unnecessary fear in people.

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Maryland State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
BET

Alleged White Supremacist Couple Accused Of Killing Black Navy Veteran

A white couple might have committed a hate crime, as they are accused of shooting and stabbing to death a Black Navy veteran at a California gas station. Christine Garner, 42, and Jeremy Jones, 49, were arrested and charged with murder of Justin Peoples, 30, the following day of March 15 at a Chevron gas station in Tracy, California after 9 p.m., CBS News reported.
TRACY, CA
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
CBS Chicago

Woman stabs intruder in the face during home invasion in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was stabbed in the face after forcing his way into a woman's home in Roseland Sunday morning.Police said around 8:15 a.m., the intruder forced his way into the residence of a woman, 30, in the 10700 block of South State Street. The victim was met by the intruder inside where the two got into a physical altercation. The offender fled the scene and self-transported himself to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park with a stab wound to the left side of his face in stable condition. The victim was not injured during the incident. The intruder was placed into custody and charges are pending.  Area Two Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unlv#Murder#Student Union#Rtc#Sunrise Trauma#Unlv Pd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
8 News Now

Police release new video of 2 men near murder scene in hopes of solving case

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the two men in the video were at the scene at the same time as the murder of 29-year-old Alfonso Turner. The father of four was killed in his car in the parking lot on May 8, 2021. Turner was getting ready to drive out of the apartment complex where he worked at the intersection of Amberleigh Lane and Mountain Vista Street on the east side of the valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
US News and World Report

Man, 47, Suspected in Fatal Freeway Shooting Near San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a woman as she drove on a freeway near San Diego two weeks ago, authorities said. Saundralina Williams, 27, was driving a Ford Edge west on State Route 94 in the Spring Valley area when someone in another vehicle opened fire, the California Highway Patrol said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy