ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

“I’m devastated”: WNYers react to damage at the USS The Sullivans

By Tara Lynch
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14lLHw_0f9vG4j600

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It is all hands on deck as crews pump thousands of gallons of water out of the USS The Sullivans. The historic WWII ship began taking on water late Wednesday night, but many Western New York residents and officials began noticing the vessel was listing Thursday morning.

“It’s very sad. It really is,” Paul Zaky of West Seneca said. “I’m devastated.”

A flag at the Naval Park says “Don’t Give Up The Ship” and bystanders who streamed to the park say they will not give up hope yet.

“It is quite shocking to see that. You never thought it would happen,” Paul Krehl said.

Many residents came to Buffalo from near and far to take pictures and share memories of the ship now in distress, hoping it will stand tall again.

“It’s such a legend. Such an historical feature in our area so when you say the words heartbreaking and tragic, if somehow this is unable to be saved it truly is heartbreaking,” Michele Starwalt-Woods of Dunkirk added.

It’s been just over 79 years since USS The Sullivans was launched. In recent years, it has desperately been in need of repairs to keep it from taking on more water. Work to fix the ship started in August but stopped two months later. The plan was to continue the work this Monday.

“I thought this problem was over a year ago when it was sinking the first time, but apparently not. It’s kind of upsetting,” said Sgt. Mark Francis, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2010 to 2014. “It’s our history just going down in the water.”

Earlier this month, Congressman Brian Higgins made an announcement about $490,000 in federal funding that had been awarded to the Naval Park. Saving The Sullivans has been an ongoing effort, with support coming from multiple sources, including at least 25 states and seven countries. After the Naval Park raised $1 million to keep it shipshape, another fundraiser took place last month at Seneca One Tower.

Even people who work on the waterfront were shocked to see the ship listing toward Marine Drive.

“I work at the Buffalo Maritime Center so I when I got to work I was hanging up my jacket and looked out the window and was like ‘whoa what’s going on with that’,” Krehl added.

Other residents recalled fond memories of coming to the Naval Park to see the ship or even step on board.

“I’ve been on it actually and my dad was here for the color guard when they dedicated the ship, so it’s kind of depressing to see it sinking,” Zaky told News 4.

The ship is even more special for veterans. It pays homage to the five Sullivan brothers who died together 80 years ago in World War II.

“It’s terrible. I mean the ship has been through so much and we’ve raised so much money for it. I hope the damage is as little as it can be,” U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Todd Gardner, who is also a volunteer tour guide for the vessel, added.

USS The Sullivans was commissioned in 1943 and later decommissioned in 1965. Earning 11 battle stars over more than two decades, the ship was used in World War II, the Korean War and the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Tara Lynch is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as a reporter in 2022. She previously worked at WETM in Elmira, N.Y., a sister station of News 4. You can follow Tara on Facebook and Twitter and find more of her work here .

Comments / 1

Related
2 On Your Side

Body recovered in Lower Niagara River on Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. — A body was recovered from the Lower Niagara River on Wednesday, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. The Niagara County dispatch reported receiving a call from a boater around noon about a body floating in the water. The United States Coast Guard retrieved the body and brought the deceased to the Coast Guard Station in Fort Niagara State Park.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Dunkirk, NY
City
West Seneca, NY
Buffalo, NY
Accidents
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Elmira, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
BUFFALO, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy deserter lived in secret for 40+ years until outed by COVID shot

A Tennessee man who deserted the United States Navy after basic training has been identified and sentenced this week — more than 40 years since going AWOL. Jerry Leon Blankenship, 65, has been living under someone else’s identity since deserting the Navy in 1977, and remained in secret until he received his COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee announced on Tuesday.
TENNESSEE STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Weird Looking Animal Caught On Camera In New York

Anytime you are taking a walk around the neighborhood you just never know what you will see. This morning while on my walk around my neighborhood I saw something that I never have seen before. Mind you that I grew up here in New York, lived in West Seneca, New York through the 80s and 90s and we even had plenty of open fields in our backyard and I have never seen something like this before.
WEST SENECA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Western New York Bracing For 6 Inches Of Snow

The snow and cold are not quite over yet for Western New York as another round of arctic weather is coming our way this weekend. We are looking for a major cool down this Saturday and Sunday before a snowy blast will hit the region on Sunday and Monday. According to WIVB's Mike Cejka Tweeted out that a couple of inches is expected across much of Western New York with some spots picking up to almost 6 inches of snow.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Higgins
WTRF- 7News

Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Body found by boater in Lower Niagara River

(WIVB) — Niagara County dispatch received a call from a boater around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, reporting a body floating in the Lower Niagara River. U.S. Coast Guard retrieved the deceased male from the water and brought the body to the Coast Guard station in Fort Niagara State Park. It is unknown how old the deceased […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Wnyers#Western New York#Sgt#Marine Corps
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Westport Man Found In Adirondacks In Upstate NY

The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
WESTPORT, CT
americanmilitarynews.com

2 US Navy sailors injured in nuclear sub accident

Two U.S. Navy personnel were injured on Saturday during routine testing of the USS Louisiana, a nuclear ballistic missile submarine docked at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Washington, the facility said on Sunday in a press release posted on Facebook. Around noon local time, the sub...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Accidents
Navy Times

Navy identifies officer who died in Hawkeye crash off Virginia coast

The Navy has announced that Lt. Hyrum Hanlon died Wednesday in the crash of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye off the coast of Virginia. The service said the aircraft, assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120 out of Norfolk, crashed during routine flight operations near Wallops Island and Chincoteague, about 100 miles northeast of Norfolk, at approximately 7:30 p.m.
NORFOLK, VA
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy