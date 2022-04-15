ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Alcantara, Cooper lead Marlins over Phillies in home opener

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j44FO_0f9vFyay00

MIAMI, April 14 (UPI) -- Sandy Alcantara allowed just two runs after a sporadic start and Garret Cooper homered to spark a rally to lead the Miami Marlins over the Philadelphia Phillies in their home opener Thursday at loanDepot park in Miami.

Alcantara, the Marlins' ace, allowed seven hits and totaled five strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings in the 4-3 victory.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Marlins (2-4). The Phillies (3-4) are now on a three-game losing streak.

"We've lost a few games on the road, but we feel confident," Alcantara told reporters. "Now we are here at home. We have to keep competing."

The Marlins announced a paid attendance of 31,184 for their first home game of 2022, the largest crowd in Miami since the 2018 season.

The Phillies jumped on Alcantara early. Left fielder Kyle Schwarber sent the right-handed pitcher's second offering to center field for a 394-foot double.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto singled off the next pitch. Schwarber then came around to score when Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper hit a fly ball to left field.

Alcantara immediately settled down and didn't allow another run until the seventh.

"I still don't think Sandy has it rolling yet," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "He is still not quite in rhythm yet. But he did settle down. He got some big outs and did a really nice job."

The Marlins tied the game in the bottom of the fourth when Cooper smashed a 414-foot solo homer to left field.

Marlins center fielder Jesus Sanchez followed with a triple to center field. Third baseman Joey Wendle put the Marlins ahead later in the inning with a two-run double to left.

Sanchez added to the lead with an RBI single in the fifth.

Harper returned to the plate in the top of the seventh and attempted to spark a Phillies rally. The reigning National League MVP sent a two-run double to right field to cut the deficit to one run. Marlins relief pitcher Anthony Bass then retired Nick Castellanos to end the inning.

Fellow Marlins relievers Cole Sulser and Anthony Bender allowed three hits and no runs over the final two innings to secure the victory.

Sanchez was the only Marlins player with multiple hits. He went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Harper went 1 for 4 with three RBIs for the Phillies. Realmuto reached base five times in the loss. The Phillies catcher went 4 for 4 with a walk and a run scored.

The Marlins host the Phillies in the second game of the series at 6:40 p.m. EDT Friday at loanDepot park.

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs catcher for Phillies on Friday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Stubbs will start at catcher after J.T. Realmuto was given a breather against their division rivals. In a righty versus righty matchup against Pablo Lopez, our models project Stubbs to score 6.5 FanDuel points at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies on Sunday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Stott will move to the bench on Sunday with Jean Segura starting at second base. Segura will bat sixth versus right-hander Elieser Hernandez and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Segura for 11.0...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Realmuto leads Phillies against the Marlins after 4-hit outing

LINE: Marlins -120, Phillies +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Miami Marlins after J.T. Realmuto had four hits against the Marlins on Thursday. Miami went 67-95 overall and 42-39 in home games a season ago. The Marlins batted .233 as a team...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Philadelphia Phillies' Offense Surges, Ending Four Game Skid

View the original article to see embedded media. The Philadelphia Phillies were desperate for an offensive resurgence as the went into Saturday night on a four game losing streak. They delivered in a bag way, with a 10-3 victory over the Miami Marlins smacking eleven hits and drawing an impressive five walks. Everyone got in the mix offensively as seven of Philadelphia’s nine starters had at least one hit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Home, PA
Miami, FL
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
numberfire.com

Jazz Chisholm Jr. starting for Marlins Sunday afternoon

Miami Marlins infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Chisholm is getting the nod at second base, batting sixth in the order versus Phillies starter Zack Wheeler. Our models project Chisholm for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
numberfire.com

Jacob Stallings sitting on Sunday for Marlins

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Payton Henry versus Phillies starter Zach Wheeler. In 26 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .125 batting average with a .442 OPS,...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Bass
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Joey Wendle
Person
Don Mattingly
Person
Kyle Schwarber
numberfire.com

Jesus Sanchez sitting Saturday night for Miami

Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Sanchez is being replaced in center field by Bryan De La Cruz versus Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. In 30 plate appearances this season, Sanchez has a .310 batting average with a...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Will Alec Bohm's big night earn him another look in Phillies' starting lineup?

MIAMI -- Joe Girardi says he's going to play Alec Bohm at third base again one of these days, but he won't put a timetable on it. Bohm is forcing himself back into the Phillies' starting lineup with his bat. He got his first start in five days Saturday night and helped the Phils snap a four-game losing streak with a team-high three RBIs in a 10-3 win over the Miami Marlins.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Marlins#The Philadelphia Phillies
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
335K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy