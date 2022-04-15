Insurance companies busy with storm damage claims in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Insurance companies in East Texas are slammed with claims right now after yet another round of severe storms cause destruction in Tyler. East Texans are still cleaning up the debris left behind by straight-line winds.

Though, before you start making any repairs, understanding your home insurance can help make sure you receive the money you need to rebuild your house.

“Choose an insurance agent that you trust because they are going to be your assistant and your best friend in the event of a claim,” says Senior Vice President of Hibbs Hallmark Insurance Agency, Brenda Thomas.

Each homeowner’s insurance policy can be very different depending on the coverage purchased. Thankfully, a tornado is considered a covered loss in the State of Texas. Experts say the number one rule is to not clean up or make repairs until you’ve contacted your insurance agency.

“So, let’s say that you have a hole in your roof. Obviously, you need to make some repairs there to keep any future rain or weather from making it worse. But, that’s the only thing they will authorize you to do. So, anything more than that, you need to wait for the adjuster,” says Thomas.

Keeping damaged property untouched can help the adjuster make a final determination for your loss coverage. Taking pictures of your home can also help you and your company stay on the same page.

“One other thing is to be patient with the insurance companies right now. They are probably going to work with the people who have the most severe damage first. So, just have patience with how they do it,” says President and CEO of BBB of Central East Texas, Mechele Mills.

The BBB of East Texas also warns against scam artists selling insurance against storm damage.

“They come through an area after a storm has hit. Some of them are not legitimate companies. They are there to take your money and run. If they do not have legitimate branding or branded material for you, then that’s a red flag,” said Mills.

Make sure to research businesses before they come to work on your home and call your insurance company right away.

“Your policy will be very clear. We cover this, and then it’ll clearly say, we do not cover these things. Again, it’s important for you to look at your insurance policy,” said Thomas.

Wind and hail damage is covered under a standard homeowners insurance policy. Though, it is also common for some companies to require a purchase of an add-on for windstorms.

