StandWithUkraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry issued an ultimatum late Sunday to those people who remain hunkered down in the besieged eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms… A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed… All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” Col.-Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, said during a Sunday news briefing, The Guardian reported.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
The Wagner Group of Kremlin-backed mercenaries has been pictured in Ukraine for the first time amid fears as many as 1,000 fighters have been deployed to the war. The shadowy military company which has been linked to a string of killings, rapes and war crimes around the world is known as Putin's private army which carries out his dirty work at an arm's length from the state.
The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
"What we want to make very clear to crypto exchanges, to financial institutions, to individuals, to anyone who may be in a position to help Russia take advantage and evade our sanctions: We will hold you accountable," Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told CNBC on Tuesday. "We will come...
The United States has the largest defense budget in the world, spending over $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020. It also has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. All branches of the military fly some form of aircraft, including the Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, and Navy. With 13,247 aircraft, the […]
China has expressed disapproval about the deaths of civilians in a missile strike on a train station in Ukraine last week but stopped short of condemning Russia outright for the attack. On Friday, at least 50 passengers, including five children, were killed in an attack at Kramatorsk. The railway station in the Donbass region had been used to evacuate civilians from areas under Russian bombardment. A missile shell found at the site had “for the children” written in Russian on it, according to images and video taken in the aftermath, which also showed bodies on platform benches and bloodied...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Russia to meet for talks, saying it was time to restore "territorial integrity and justice" for Ukraine. His appeal appeal came as fierce fighting continued, 23 days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.
A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters follow a stinging symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva.Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”She said: “Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone...
Comments / 0