DOVER – Jason Pinsonnault, with the game-tying run at third base and the winning run on first, struck out the final two batters of the game as the Winnacunnet High School baseball team held on to beat Dover, 9-8 on Friday in a Division I game at Dunaway Field. Winnacunnet is now 2-0 on the season, while Dover is 2-1. ...

DOVER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO