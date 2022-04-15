L-S boys finish fourth, PCM seventh at Pella Christian Coed Invitational

Lynnville-Sully sophomore Corder Noun Harder helped the Hawks finish third in the distance medley relay at the Pella Christian Coed Invitational on Tuesday. The Hawks were fourth as a team.

PELLA — Boys track and field teams from Lynnville-Sully and PCM were shut out of the win column on Tuesday during the Pella Christian Coed Invitational.

But the Hawks piled up plenty of top-five finishes to claim fourth place and the Mustangs were strong in relays which helped them net a seventh-place finish.

Defending Class 3A state champion Pella won the team title with 229 points, while ADM was the runner-up with 184.5 points. Host Pella Christian was next with 79, L-S scored 63 in fourth and Pleasantville had 54 in fifth.

The rest of the eight-team field included Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (51), PCM (50.5) and Centerville (13).

“We faced some very talented large schools in Pella and ADM but was very pleased to come away with a fourth place team finish given the quality of competition we saw tonight,” L-S boys track and field coach Darin Arkema said. “Overall, we’ve got to keep showing up daily and putting in the work and effort needed to get to where we want to be.”

The Hawks’ top finisher was James Gruver. He was second in the 400-meter hurdles with a season-best time of 1 minute, 0.74 seconds.

The next best finish for L-S came in the distance medley relay. The foursome of Aidan Stock, Corder Noun Harder, Gruver and Conner Maston were third in a season-best time of 3:57.78.

Kaden Hale (ScottFairbairn)

The Mustangs were second in the sprint medley relay. The team of Kaden Hale, Griffin Olson, Gavin Fenton and Aidan Anderson finished in a season-best 1:41.45.

PCM also was third in the shuttle hurdle and 4x800 relays.

In the shuttle hurdle, Fenton, Trey Broderson, Gavin Van Gorp and Olson finished in 1:09.06 and the 4x800 team of Carson Hansen, Riley Graber, Brevin DeRaad and Gavin DeRaad registered a time of 10:40.22.

The Hawks were top six in five individual events. Leading the way were Maston and Ryan Annee, who were fourth in the high jump and long jump, respectively. Maston hit 5-feet, 10 inches in the high jump and Annee’s best leap in the long jump was marked at 18-6.

Kyle Squires finished sixth in the shot put. His best throw was a career-best 42-5. Josh Hardenbrook ran a season-best 12.24 in the 100 and finished sixth and Hendrick Lowry was sixth in the 1,600 with a career-best time of 5:17.26.

L-S was fourth in the 4x400 relay and fifth in the sprint medley relay.

In the 4x400, Bryce Richards, Gruver, Zach Morningstar and Lowry were clocked in 4:08.06 and the sprint medley team of Squires, Noun Harder, Hardenbrook and Richards finished in 1:46.32.

“We’ve had a number of good performances in the three meets we’ve had, and the weather hasn’t been ideal or what I’d call great for any of them,” Arkema said. “That will change eventually, and we need to keep working and have ourselves ready for when that time comes.”

Aidan Anderson (ScottFairbairn)

Anderson led the Mustangs in individual events. He was fourth in the 200 with a time of 24.2 seconds.

The Mustangs’ 4x200 and distance medley relays both were fourth.

The 4x200 relay team included Fenton, Broderson, Olson and Carson VandeLune and they finished in 1:38.89. The distance medley relay team of Hale, Broderson, Aydan Camu and VanderLune hit the finish line in 4:05.99.

The 4x400 relay team of Easton Webb, Kaleb DeVries, Mickey Mackewich and Camu finished fifth in 4:20.18.