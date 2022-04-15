ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel Green, AL

Miller named MaxPreps Girls Coach of the Year

By Rocco DiSangro
 2 days ago

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — Tim Miller is one of the greatest to ever do it and that’s a fact. The guy wins everywhere he goes and has turned Hazel Green girls’ basketball into a national powerhouse.

After an undefeated season where the Lady Trojans won their fifth straight state championship. Miller is being recognized nationwide, MaxPreps has named the nine-time state champ the 2021-22 National Girls Coach of the Year.

Miller has a 686-98 overall record. He’s a five-time ASWA Coach of the Year and now this. It might be time to put an addition on the house to house all the extra trophies.

Hazel Green, AL
