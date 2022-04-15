ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Pomona Police bust illegal gambling casino

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V8wt7_0f9vE8KQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K8fQY_0f9vE8KQ00
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Apr. 14 PM Edition) 02:24

On Thursday, the Pomona Police Department said officers with the Special Investigation Unit served a search warrant in the 200 block of North Rebecca Street and located a large-scale illegal gambling casino.

The department was tipped off when a property owner contacted police at around 12:45 p.m. after finding people inside of what was supposed to be a vacant commercial building.

Prior to police arriving on the scene, the subjects inside the property fled.

SIU officers seized evidence including electronics and currency.

"The Pomona Police Department has seen an increase in these illegal casinos opening in vacant buildings within the city limits. These illegal gambling casinos  are the source of multiple calls for service, including batteries, robberies, and shootings," the department's release stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EKX6U_0f9vE8KQ00
Pomona Police Department

No suspect descriptions were provided.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was encouraged to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085 or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS LA

Santa Monica police arrest four people in catalytic converter theft

Police in Santa Monica arrested four people in connection to a catalytic converter theft in the 1500 block of Harvard Street in Santa Monica early Friday morning. According to a news release by SMPD, a person who was awoken to the sounds of power tools and grinding called police, believing that they witnessed a group of people stealing a catalytic converter who were then leaving in a gray Chevy Tahoe SUV. Police located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. There were four occupants in the SUV, as well as numerous power saws, a vehicle jack, two-way radios, masks, miscellaneous tools and the stolen catalytic converter. The Chevy Tahoe was towed and all the of burglary tools were booked into evidence. The four suspects, Jesus Guerrero, Alexandra Garcia, Jesse Gonzalez and Samantha Lopez were arrested and booked on various charges, including grand theft and conspiracy. Anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident was strongly urged to contact the Detective Bureau at 310-458-8451 or the Watch Commander at 310-458-8426. 
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

Man arrested for stealing $150,000 worth of clothing

Authorities have arrested an Inglewood man for a string of robberies including one where he is accused of stealing $150,000 worth of clothing from an East Los Angeles Nike store. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said that the suspect, Julian Gutierrez, might be part of a larger band of thieves that committed several "Grab and Go" style robberies from February to April this year. Deputies claim that when Guiterrez was arrested authorities found "several thousand dollars worth of new clothing in his vehicle." While talking with law enforcement, Guiterrez admitted to several similar robberies at Ross Dress for Less stores in Huntington Park and downtown Los Angeles.Deputies also believe that Guiterrez and his crew enlisted the help of juveniles in these robberies and have at least one juvenile in custody.Guiterrez was arrested once before for a 2021 robbery but was released with an ankle monitor. He was subsequently arrested for grand theft in February for a robbery in Torrance. He is currently being held on $55,000 bail and is expected to appear in court on April 15 for his arraignment. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSAW

Two arrested in drug bust at casino

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people are facing charges after a drug bust in Forest County. On March 23, a deputy spotted a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot of the Potawatomi Carter Casino. The deputy approached a woman in the front passenger seat and spotted drug paraphernalia, investigators say.
FOREST COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pomona, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pomona, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
CBS LA

Co-owner of shoe store shuts doors permanently after young girl shot

As police work to extradite 20-year-old Marqel Cockrell back to San Bernardino County, where he's accused of shooting a 9-year-old girl named Ava inside the Mall of Victor Valley Tuesday night, his business partner was expressing her heartfelt sorrow over what happened to the little girl. RELATED: Shoe store owner Marqel Cockrell allegedly opened fire on shoplifters, instead hit 9-year-old girl at Victorville mallYoung Ava, who suffered three gunshot wound to the arm, was able to keep a smile on her face during the ambulance ride to the hospital. Amairani Sanchez, who co-owns the shoe store Sole Addicts with Cockrell, admitted that...
VICTORVILLE, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Resident Sentenced To Over 30 Years In Prison After Fatal Wrong-Way Crash

A Santa Clarita woman was sentenced to over 30 years in state prison after pleading guilty to over 10 felonies Monday following a fatal wrong-way crash in 2018. Nicole Thibault, from Santa Clarita, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter, with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon: a vehicle, eight counts of attempted murder with a vehicle with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon: a vehicle, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of grand theft auto, said Ricardo Santiago, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s (D.A.) Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Police#City Limits#Cbs News Los Angeles
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
CBS LA

All Lanes Of 405 Freeway Near LAX Closed For 2 Hours In Both Directions To Get Man Safely Off Ledge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 405 Freeway near LAX was briefly shut down in both directions Monday morning as police worked to get a man safely off the Manchester Avenue bridge above. (credit: CBS) Both directions of the freeway were shut down at La Cienega Boulevard at about 8:30 a.m., causing a backup for miles on the southbound lanes out of the San Fernando Valley. Several police vehicles were stopped below the bridge on both sides of the freeway. Video from Sky 2 showed the man walking back and forth on the bridge’s ledge, before lying down in the middle. The closure stretched out for so long, several drivers were seen getting out of their cars and sitting on the concrete center divider. At one interchange, some vehicles turned around and went the wrong way in order to make their way off the freeway. The man was taken into custody at about 10:20 a.m., and the lanes have since been reopened, the CHP said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

7 arrested, dozens of ghost guns seized in Inland Empire trafficking investigation

Seven Southern California men were arrested on suspicion of firearms and drug offenses as part of a federal investigation that recovered 30 weapons including so-called ghost guns, authorities said.The suspects, ages 22 to 40, face a multitude of charges including engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license and narcotics distribution, the ATF announced Wednesday.Among those arrested in Riverside and San Bernardino counties was a 27-year-old man who was in possession of 14 firearms. The majority of the weapons were ghost guns, privately-made firearms without serial numbers, officials said.A 22-year-old suspect allegedly possessed handguns capable of firing automatically, the Times said. At least two had a drop-switch conversion device that was designed for the purpose of converting a Glock-type pistol into a fully automatic gun, according to court records.Last week President Joe Biden announced plans to finalize new federal regulations to crack down on ghost guns, which are increasingly cropping up in violent crimes nationwide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 8

Man arrested in car-to-car shooting death on SR-94 faces judge

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A man accused of fatally shooting a woman on State Route 94 is scheduled to appear in court Monday. Thomas Evans III, 47, was taken into custody Saturday morning at his La Mesa home, CHP Officer Jake Sanchez said. The victim, 27-year-old Saundralina Williams...
CBS LA

Woman shot in North Hollywood during catalytic converter theft

A woman was shot Friday morning when she confronted a group of people trying to steal the catalytic converter from her son's car in North Hollywood. The woman, who did not want to be identified, exclusively spoke to CBSLA from her hospital room Wednesday where she was recovering from multiple gunshot wounds. The 39-year-old single mother heard a commotion outside her apartment window in the early morning hours of April 8. She said she saw a group of suspects that stole the catalytic converter from her son's Honda. The woman said she yelled out the window, asking 'what are you doing?' That's when...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

9-year-old boy thrown from motorcycle in hit-and-run incident

A young boy had to get surgery after being the victim of a hit-and-run in Riverside, and his mother desperately wants to find the driver who left her son lying on the side of the freeway. The incident occurred last Friday, at around 8:45 p.m. on the eastbound 91 Freeway, west of Spruce Street. "He had a football game and the game ended and so they were going to ride home like normal," Courtney Miller said of her son, 9-year-old Casey Ray Jr. and his father.However, Casey and his father's motorcycle ride home was anything, but normal. "A white car came up from...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
106K+
Followers
21K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy