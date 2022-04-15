Pomona Police bust illegal gambling casino

On Thursday, the Pomona Police Department said officers with the Special Investigation Unit served a search warrant in the 200 block of North Rebecca Street and located a large-scale illegal gambling casino.

The department was tipped off when a property owner contacted police at around 12:45 p.m. after finding people inside of what was supposed to be a vacant commercial building.

Prior to police arriving on the scene, the subjects inside the property fled.

SIU officers seized evidence including electronics and currency.

"The Pomona Police Department has seen an increase in these illegal casinos opening in vacant buildings within the city limits. These illegal gambling casinos are the source of multiple calls for service, including batteries, robberies, and shootings," the department's release stated.

Pomona Police Department

No suspect descriptions were provided.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was encouraged to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085 or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.