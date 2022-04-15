ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans flood Dodger Stadium for 2022 Home Opener

By CBSLA Staff
 2 days ago

Dodgers treat fans to big win in 2022 home opener, celebrate 60th anniversary of Dodger Stadium 03:26

After a five-game road trip and a 3-2 start to the 2022 MLB season, the Los Angeles Dodgers finally returned to play ball in front of the hometown fans Thursday evening.

In a matchup slated for 7:10 p.m. against the Cincinnati Reds, fans began lining up outside of the gets as early as 4 p.m. to start taking in the sights, sounds and feel of Dodger Stadium after what seemed like years away.

"To come out for the first game of the season, it's amazing," said Jesus Olmos, a Dodgers fan.

The 99-day lockout, which threatened the entire 2022 season, plus COVID-19 restrictions have prevented the stadium from reaching full capacity since 2019.

Opening Day was originally supposed to take place on March 31, with the Colorado Rockies visiting the Dodgers. Due to the lockout, the series was moved back about a week and to Colorado.

Thursday night was a different story though, as thousands of fans filled the seats inside the MLB's third-oldest ballpark at Chavez Ravine.

"Opening Day is special because it's the start of a six month rollercoaster ride," said Mark Langill, Dodgers Team Historian. "Lots of people can look at the roster and go, 'Look at all those MVPs! 'Look at all the Cy Young Award winners!' Nobody knows what's gonna happen."

CBS reporters were on the scene where they spoke with dozens of fans, hyped up and ready for the start of what they hoped would be another World Series Championship winning season.

"The Cathedral, you can't beat it," said Albert Martinez, who was enjoying his birthday at Dodger Stadium.

He was also in attendance at opening day back in 1975 when the Dodgers also took on the Cincinnati Reds, celebrating his birthday on that occasion as well.

"It's something that only happens once a year," said Robert Chacon, another devoted Dodgers fan. "Last year was not the same as it's gonna be today - more people are gonna be here."

Madeline Waronek was treated to her first ever home opener by her father.

"It's a dream to come here Opening Day," she said.

On top of MLB's return to play, Dodgers fans were also treated to a series of new renovations to Dodger Stadium, which included:

  • Stadium Club Boxes replacing the Stadium Club, available for game-to-game purchase by groups of fans. The boxes are equipped with complimentary food and drink, and will be outfitted with new furniture and LED screens throughout the first stages of the new season,
  • Baseline Clubs on both the right and left field lines were reupholstered and come with food service. They will also be outfitted with LED screens throughout the first stages of the new season,
  • New memorabilia displays for fans' viewing, including a series of 1962 display lockers, from the year Dodger Stadium opened.
  • Murals in both the left and right field sides of Dodger Stadium, paying homage to the 60th Anniversary logo of the stadium and to Jackie Robinson, who broke MLB's color barrier 75 years ago.

The team has also taken a loan from the Negro League Baseball Museum with their "Breaking Barriers" display set up in the Centerfield Plaza, and the Right Field Stadium Club display that will exhibit all-time greats like Satchel Paige, Josh Gibson and more.

Janet Marie Smith, a highly-touted architect who has orchestrated some of the most revolutionary stadium designs and renovations in MLB history - including Fenway Park, Oriole Park at Camden Yards and Turner Field, also detailed that the stadium had "two and a half acres of fun, kids play areas and lots of interesting food."

As usual, the Dodgers also added dozens of new items to their food menus, including, but definitely not limited to:

  • Funnel fries served with chocolate or raspberry syrup,
  • Barbecue burnt end potatoes,
  • taqueria platter with chicken taquitos, jalapeño poppers and a quesadilla,
  • five flavors of Aquas Frescas,
  • Nashville style chicken tenders,
  • And much, much more.

Additionally, fans at Opening Day were treated to a National Anthem performance from Grammy-nominated musician Lupita Infante and a ceremonial first pitch from Dodgers broadcast legend Jaime Jarrin - who is in his 64th and final year of calling games for the Boys in Blue. Jarrin was joined by a member from each decade of baseball played at Dodger Stadium.

An F-35 flyover was complemented by the unfurling of the American flag by service members from all six military branches.

A tradition at many MLB stadiums, the flyover has become a fan favorite for Americans everywhere. The Rangel family, who make sure to attend every home opener at Dodger Stadium, is amongst those fans, who also spoke with CBS reporters.

"Every year we're always here! We love the flyover and all the excitement," said one of the two sisters, who were joined by several other family members. "Growing up here... We gotta be here to represent. We love L.A.!"

For many, being a Dodger fan isn't just a pastime, but a literal tradition.

"My father was an electrician, so he was here in 1960 and installed the stadium lights still in use today!" said Richard Flores, who's been following the team for as long as he can remember.

Walker Buehler (1-0) was set to man the mound for the Dodgers, who would face off against the Reds Luis Cessa (0-0).

The Dodgers used a huge six-run eighth inning to seal the deal for the victory in front of the Dodger Faithful for the first time in the young 2022 season, thanks in large part to a three-run blast from catcher Will Smith.

