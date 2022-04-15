ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Cityhood proponents demand Cobb County stop advocating

fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a number of new potential cities being proposed...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 1

Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Trihalomethanes detected in Coweta County water

A water sample taken at the end of 2021 detected a small excess of Trihalomethanes in the southern end of the Coweta County water system. The amount found in the sample was 80 parts per billion, said Jay Boren, CEO of the Coweta County Water Authority, which is one part per billion over the limit.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobb County, GA
Government
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Georgia Sun

Which city has the worst commute in Georgia?

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning...
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

I-85 in Gwinnett County shutdown, SWAT team on scene negotiating with armed person on bus

UPDATE – The armed individual aboard Greyhound bus taken into custody by Gwinnett SWAT, according to officials. ____________________________________________________________________________________ GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Law Enforcement is on the scene of an incident on Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County, near Indian Trail. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, traffic in the area has stopped and a […]
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WSAV News 3

Waynesboro mayor convicted of theft at loan business

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — The mayor of an east Georgia town has pleaded guilty to felony theft and forgery charges, prompting his immediate removal from office. Local news outlets report Waynesboro Mayor Greg Carswell pleaded guilty Tuesday in Statesboro to theft by taking, theft by deception and second-degree forgery. A judge sentenced Carswell to 10 […]
WAYNESBORO, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Third and final Newnan liquor store approved

The Newnan City Council approved the request for the third and final license for package sale of distilled spirits within the city limits. The applicant, Beverage Vault, will be doing business at 109 Bullsboro Drive, site of the old Cunanan Medical Clinic and is just east of the Kroger shopping center.
NEWNAN, GA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Maricopa County, Phoenix area, lead nation in population growth amid pandemic

(The Center Square) – Arizona’s valley region was one of the few major metropolitan areas in the country to grow amid the COVID-19 pandemic’s business closures, remote work, at-home school and other disruptions. On Thursday, the U.S. Census released more detailed data from its annual population estimates...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy