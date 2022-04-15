Cityhood proponents demand Cobb County stop advocating

A water sample taken at the end of 2021 detected a small excess of Trihalomethanes in the southern end of the Coweta County water system. The amount found in the sample was 80 parts per billion, said Jay Boren, CEO of the Coweta County Water Authority, which is one part per billion over the limit.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A lawsuit seeking to get a Fulton County judge to declare Delta-8 and Delta-10 products legal under Georgia law won an important victory this week, when the judge issued an injunction against prosecutions related to those products in Gwinnett County. The lawsuit is aimed at...
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The streets of Cobb County are getting a little bit safer with a new K9 officer on the force. K9 Ace and his handler Officer Johnson were just certified as a K9 Unit last week and are ready to start patrolling. Ace is a 19-month-old...
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens' has completed his first 100 days in office. When Dickens officially became the city's mayor, he said he was focused on cutting crime and put Chief Rodney Bryant on a 100-day contract to add pressure to the progress he wanted to see. On...
When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning...
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — An ammunition manufacturer is relocating its U.S. headquarters to Chatham County. Norma Precision Ammunition is a subsidiary of the leading European ammunition manufacturer RUAG Ammotec. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Swiss-based company says it develops and produces high-end ammunition...
UPDATE – The armed individual aboard Greyhound bus taken into custody by Gwinnett SWAT, according to officials. ____________________________________________________________________________________ GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Law Enforcement is on the scene of an incident on Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County, near Indian Trail. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, traffic in the area has stopped and a […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Gov. Brian Kemp signing the Georgia Constitutional Carry Act into law is regarded as a milestone by Second Amendment activists. With Georgia as the newest addition, half of the country will now be able to carry concealed weapons without a permit. With constitutional carry in place, people in Muscogee County […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is set to sign off on Senate Bill 319, commonly known as constitutional carry, Tuesday afternoon, and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson wants the governor to rethink his decision. Johnson says he and other Georgia mayors are penning an open letter to Kemp asking him not to sign […]
ATLANTA — Atlanta’s city court is facing a problem that has gotten much worse in the past four years. Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher has found that tens of thousands of defendants charged with traffic offenses or minor crimes simply don’t bother to show up for court.
ohn Wesley Wade, Ellie Melvin Brett and Vida Messiah Jones pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in connection with the arson and were sentenced to federal time, court records show. Wade and Brett were sentenced in February and March, respectively, to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — The mayor of an east Georgia town has pleaded guilty to felony theft and forgery charges, prompting his immediate removal from office. Local news outlets report Waynesboro Mayor Greg Carswell pleaded guilty Tuesday in Statesboro to theft by taking, theft by deception and second-degree forgery. A judge sentenced Carswell to 10 […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTVM) - The Combat Readiness Training Center prepares Georgia airmen for combat, but it’s in danger of shutting down. There’s bipartisan backlash to that portion of President Joe Biden’s 2023 budget request, that includes the elimination of the Georgia Air National Guard Combat Readiness Training Center in Savannah.
The Newnan City Council approved the request for the third and final license for package sale of distilled spirits within the city limits. The applicant, Beverage Vault, will be doing business at 109 Bullsboro Drive, site of the old Cunanan Medical Clinic and is just east of the Kroger shopping center.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Homeowners are concerned after spotting several foxes just steps away from their homes. “I have foxes that live right back there, in this wooded area, behind my house,” said neighbor. The Dekalb County woman, did not want to be identified, but wanted to talk...
(The Center Square) – Arizona’s valley region was one of the few major metropolitan areas in the country to grow amid the COVID-19 pandemic’s business closures, remote work, at-home school and other disruptions. On Thursday, the U.S. Census released more detailed data from its annual population estimates...
A new video produced by a Saratoga County-group that provides support and services for people with disabilities is encouraging us to "see through the stereotypes." The video was made by AIM Services. It's just a minute and 45 seconds long, but it's powerful - encouraging us not to see people as handicapped or disabled, but as people.
