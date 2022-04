GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On the opening day of the Tom Jones Memorial meet, the Florida track and field team let the field know which team was hosting the event. In the women’s long jump, Claire Bryant leaped 21′2.5 inches to finish in second place. It’s her second time in-a-row finishing in second at an event Florida hosted. She finished second at the Florida Relays to Jasmine Moore.

