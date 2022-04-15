Mayor Keller blocks city council repeal of labor agreement ordinance
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller has upheld a law that requires contractors to have a labor agreement if they’re working on a city project worth more than $10,000,000.
Story continues below
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 14 de Abril 2022
- Trending: Roswell couple convicted of stealing more than $1M from restaurant
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque speed cameras begin issuing fines in May
- Wildfire: Largest wildfires in New Mexico history
City council passed the ordinance in December, but after the council took over this year, they voted to get rid of that requirement . The mayor blocked that repeal and councilors likely do not have the numbers to override him.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 2