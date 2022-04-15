ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Mayor Keller blocks city council repeal of labor agreement ordinance

By Jordan Honeycutt
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller has upheld a law that requires contractors to have a labor agreement if they’re working on a city project worth more than $10,000,000.

City council passed the ordinance in December, but after the council took over this year, they voted to get rid of that requirement . The mayor blocked that repeal and councilors likely do not have the numbers to override him.

