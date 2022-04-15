ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaines Township, MI

Missing Gaines Twp. woman, 81, found safe

By Madalyn Buursma, Corinne Moore
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A missing 81-year-old from Gaines Township was found safe, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.

Annie Mae Love was last seen around her home Tuesday evening, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. Deputies were concerned for her safety due to medical conditions.

On Friday morning, the sheriff’s department said that she was found safe in the woods not far from her home by Bianca Adams, who authorities say knows the family.

It’s unclear when she was found.

RENO, NV
