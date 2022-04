BEAUMONT - Brandon Jamal Miller, 31, is in custody after he ran out of Judge John Stevens' courtroom at about 9:15 this morning and jumped over a railing to the courthouse lobby floor about 20 feet below, after the judge told him he was raising his bond because Miller's drug patch tested positive for cocaine, Judge Stevens tells KFDM/Fox 4 News. He tried to run out the courthouse door but a deputy stationed there used a Taser and disabled Miller, who stumbled a few steps and fell while he was quickly surrounded by several deputies.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO