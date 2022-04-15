Yuba County Dem committee holds first candidate forum

The Yuba County Democratic Central Committee had its first candidate forum earlier this week at Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Marysville for those seeking to get elected in the upcoming June 7 primary.

While not everyone who was scheduled to attend actually made it to the event, officials with the committee said those who missed the chance to speak are expected to attend a second forum, along with other candidates, on May 10.

The first to speak at Tuesday’s forum was Brent Hastey, who is an incumbent for the Yuba Water Agency, South Division seat.

Hastey informed members of the Yuba County Democratic Central Committee of what Yuba Water Agency is, why it’s important and the impact the agency has in the county. Hastey highlighted the fact that Yuba Water collects money from hydroelectric generation at New Bullards Bar Dam and the responsibilities of the board to see that those funds are properly used for the benefit of the county’s residents.

“It brings in tremendous amounts of revenue,” Hastey said. “So, the people on the board have a big impact on Yuba County because they get to decide where some of that revenue goes, what are we spending it on and I think that’s important.”

Hastey stressed that because of water management practices by Yuba Water and the availability of water in the county, farmers in the area are able to benefit.

“In this year of drought, we’re the only county that is gonna be able to fully allocate water to our entire farming district,” Hastey said. “... In Yuba County, we have a full surface and groundwater supply.”

Hastey said the agency is also making sure the area has the “best system of levees” in the state. He said Yuba Water has been focused more recently on economic development after taking responsibility for hydroelectric generation at New Bullards Bar.

“We’re spending money on economic development for the first time. When we took it over in 2016, we decided how could we change Yuba County,” Hastey said. “And I’m gonna tell you, of the board members, I’m the biggest dreamer from the standpoint. I tell board members all the time, ‘If we don’t dream as big as those people did back in 1959 … we can’t change this county.’ And the goal here is to change Yuba County. So we do that by investing wisely.”

Hastey said Yuba Water is accomplishing this goal through projects such as forest management for wildfire protection and other water-related efforts.

“One of the things we are investing in is trying to get sewer capacity out to the south county, out where the casino is, and then all the way to Wheatland,” Hastey said. “… We’re trying to figure out how to tie them into the Linda and Olivehurst plants. So, we’ve spent $5 million getting their engineering done and that engineering will be done in probably the next six months.”

Hastey said to change Yuba County, educational opportunities for the youth need to be improved.

“I’ve worked hard to invest in curriculum that teaches the kids of Yuba County about the watershed of the Yuba River and we’ve done quite a bit of that. We are working on purchasing the property for a potential water education center up on the Yuba River,” Hastey said. “So, you’ll have a place that the kids in Yuba County can go. We’ve added salmon trips for all the fourth graders in Yuba County so that they can actually get on the river. … There’s kids born and raised in Olivehurst schools who have never been on the river, didn’t even know it was there. So, it really is changing lives.”

Hastey said he was a past president of the Association of California Water Agencies, which represents more than 400 water districts in the state.

“I’ve been a leader in the state in lot’s of different issues and the reason for that is to protect Yuba County. … I love Yuba County,” Hastey said. “Never wanted to go higher in office, I just wanted to stick around here and protect my home county. I’d like to have another four years I think to finish some projects up, then turn it over to someone else who wants to be a leader in Yuba County.”

Hastey’s opponent in the June 7 direct primary election is Wayne Bishop. When asked why someone should vote for Hastey over Bishop, Hastey said it came down to experience.

“I think it’s really helpful that I know most of the people in the water world in California,” Hastey said.

Another big “opportunity” for the county that Hastey wanted to highlight was a Community Choice Aggregation (CCA).

“A CCA is local government determining that it will make the electricity purchase choices for its residents instead of having the Investor Owned Utility (IOU) make these choices,” according to a memo the Appeal received regarding CCAs.

Hastey described how that might work in Yuba County.

“While PG&E would still transport your power to you, there’s potential you could buy your power from someone else. We have a study going to the county, the agency funded, that is looking at can we do a CCA in Yuba County,” Hastey said. “Chances are good that we can. Certainly I think we at the agency would spend the resources to help the county and cities set it up and then long-term, we could look at selling power to that that would potentially lower the cost for power in Yuba County. When you look at a world right now, where everything I’m buying is going up rapidly, if there is a way that your local government can help you, then we probably outta try to take those opportunities. So that’s one thing we’re studying right now.”

Max Steiner

Running for Congress in California’s First District against Doug LaMalfa is the self-described centrist Democrat Max Steiner.

A current member of the Army Reserves, Steiner served in the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division and did two years in Iraq in Baghdad and Kirkuk. According to his website, “He went on daily raids and patrols ‘outside the wire’ as part of a four man squad and survived numerous IED and mortar attacks. He earned his Combat Infantry Badge in a firefight during an attempt to rescue a female Italian journalist who had been captured by terrorists.”

Steiner said he is running because he sees radicals on both sides of the political spectrum.

“Congress needs more political centrists and fewer radicals on the far-left and far-right,” according to a description of Steiner’s beliefs on his website. “It needs more combat veterans and fewer ‘culture warriors.’ It needs more problem-solvers and fewer angry talking-heads on TV. Max Steiner brings a fresh perspective, a record of service, and a deeply-held belief in America to a political process that no longer delivers solutions to ordinary, law-abiding Americans.”

According to his site, another big reason why Steiner is challenging LaMalfa is because of what happened at the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“After an attack on our Capitol that sent our country’s Members of Congress fleeing to a secure location, 139 Republican members of the House of Representatives returned that night to betray their oath of office and vote against certifying the results of a free and fair election,” Steiner said on his site. “Doug was one of that crowd of cowards, and the oath of office he chose to betray that night was nearly identical to the oath Max swore when he enlisted in the Army. These solemn oaths were neither to a person nor to a political party but were instead to the support and defense of our Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

Because of a sudden scheduling conflict, Steiner was not at Tuesday’s meeting, though he did intend on being at the upcoming May 10 forum. Representing Steiner at Tuesday’s forum was Greg Reeves, a retired sergeant with the Butte County Sheriff’s Office and veteran who has become a big supporter of Steiner.

“I latched onto Max because I’m opposed to the big Republican lie,” Reeves said. “... Here I see the guy leading our nation just throwing out all kinds of BS and strengthening himself, so I started getting an interest in politics.”

Reeves said he liked Steiner because he was a veteran and had the educational and professional experience necessary to be a successful representative.

“One of the things that’s important to Max is finding real answers to the real problems,” Reeves said. “Unfortunately, one of the things Doug (LaMalfa) has done is really latched onto this new Republican Party that thinks Donald Trump is still the president, that thinks the election was a fraud … and I’m tired of that rhetoric.”

Reeves said Steiner has been a “straight shooter” and has put a focus on fire protection, forest management and water issues.

“Doug’s not really doing anything finding solutions for any of those problems, they’re only going to get worse,” Reeves said.

Alton Wright

While not currently on the ballot for the Yuba County Board of Supervisors District Five seat, Alton Wright, who lost to current Supervisor Randy Fletcher in 2018, announced on Tuesday that he is going to possibly turn in signatures to include a write-in line on the June 7 ballot.

Doing so would allow Wright to conduct a write-in campaign against other candidates running for the District Five seat. Those other candidates include Bob Bagley, Zachary Cross and Jon Messick.

Wright confirmed with the Appeal on Thursday that he may turn in the needed write-in nomination papers on Monday afternoon.

Wright said because of his loss in 2018, he wasn’t at first considering running for the District Five seat. However, after seeing the options for the position, he felt a need to step in.

“I really feel that we’ve been presented some pretty poor choices,” Wright said. “I believe they are just part of the same old political machine in Yuba County that really gets us nowhere and doesn’t really help the people, so that’s why I’m considering a write-in campaign.”

Wright said a huge issue for him and the county is water.

“Water is absolutely a key issue. Not just because we’re in a drought, but it is about how we manage our water, how we keep it local, what we do with that water … and I’m specifically talking about North Yuba Water District which is in my backyard,” Wright said. “But that water also should be kept local for fire protection. Putting cisterns and tanks peppered throughout the foothills as well as perhaps a program that allows small homeowners who don’t have the wherewithal to put in a small pond or lake to be able to fight fire. To keep ditches open. To extend the irrigation … further through the canals and keep those ditches open and maintained so the tank trucks can just throw their pumps in there and fight the fires.”

Wright said fire communication is a huge issue for residents in the foothills. He said he would support installing sirens in the foothills for extreme fire emergencies. He also said better evacuation plans are needed.

Wright said supporting law enforcement and safety in the foothills is a priority. He said that while he did not support Measure K, he believes that those funds should be put to better use. Measure K passed in 2018 with a simple majority of 53 percent and raised the sales tax by 1 percentage point in unincorporated Yuba County. Funds collected from Measure K go toward maintaining and improving public safety services and essential services for the benefit of the unincorporated areas of the county.

“Whether we liked it or not, it’s there, Measure K. So, we have those funds and they need to be well-used and used with scrutiny. I’m all for seeing that we get better, more deputy coverage in the foothills. We just don’t have it,” Wright said. “In the last week, in my backyard in Forbestown, we had someone pull a knife out to go after some Cal Fire captain. We’ve had quite a few robberies. It just goes on and on and on. It seems crime in the foothills seems to be just on the increase. We don’t have the deputies that we were promised that were going to be stationed in Brownsville and we need to take care of that. The funds are there, let’s manage those funds. Let’s get boots on the ground and not the money in pockets of whoever bureaucratically is administering this.”