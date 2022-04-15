High school girls soccer: Second-half goal lifts Milton over Janesville Craig, 1-0

JANESVILLE

Milton edged Janesville Craig in a nonconference girls soccer match Thursday.

The Red Hawks scored in the 55th minute for the only goal in a 1-0 victory.

“Milton was the better team tonight,” Craig coach Casey Berg said. “We didn’t play very well.

“And the conditions were brutal. It was close to as whether it was playable or not, but it was the same for both teams. We just didn’t adjust very well.”

Abby Trapp made 10 saves for Craig.

The Cougars return to action with a 7 p.m. Tuesday home match against Fort Atkinson.

MILTON 1, CRAIG 0

Milton 0 1 — 1

Janesville Craig 0 0 — 0

Second Half

M—55:00.

Saves—Milton 4; Abby Trapp (C) 10.

Elkhorn 12, Janesville Parker 0—Ella Wallace scored five goals as the host Elks (5-1) scored eight goals in the first half and coasted to a nonconference victory over Parker.

Katelyn Haeft was all over the scoresheet for the Elks, scoring three goals and adding three assists. Taylor Hansen added two goals and an assist, and Abby Kiel added a goal and two assists.

Parker (0-4) returns to action Monday with a nonconference home match against Beaver Dam.

ELKHORN 12, PARKER 0

Parker 0 0 — 0

Elkhorn 8 4 — 12

Elkhorn goals—Ella Wallace 5, Katelyn Haeft 3, Taylor Hansen 2, Abigail Kolton 1, Abby Kiel 1. Elkhorn assists—Haeft 3, Kiel 2, Grace Woyak 1, Lauren Haeft 1, Bryn Lile 1, Hansen 1.