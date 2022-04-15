ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

High school girls soccer: Second-half goal lifts Milton over Janesville Craig, 1-0

By Gazette staff
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eG7ny_0f9vBv5d00

JANESVILLE

Milton edged Janesville Craig in a nonconference girls soccer match Thursday.

The Red Hawks scored in the 55th minute for the only goal in a 1-0 victory.

“Milton was the better team tonight,” Craig coach Casey Berg said. “We didn’t play very well.

“And the conditions were brutal. It was close to as whether it was playable or not, but it was the same for both teams. We just didn’t adjust very well.”

Abby Trapp made 10 saves for Craig.

The Cougars return to action with a 7 p.m. Tuesday home match against Fort Atkinson.

MILTON 1, CRAIG 0

Milton 0 1 — 1

Janesville Craig 0 0 — 0

Second Half

M—55:00.

Saves—Milton 4; Abby Trapp (C) 10.

Elkhorn 12, Janesville Parker 0—Ella Wallace scored five goals as the host Elks (5-1) scored eight goals in the first half and coasted to a nonconference victory over Parker.

Katelyn Haeft was all over the scoresheet for the Elks, scoring three goals and adding three assists. Taylor Hansen added two goals and an assist, and Abby Kiel added a goal and two assists.

Parker (0-4) returns to action Monday with a nonconference home match against Beaver Dam.

ELKHORN 12, PARKER 0

Parker 0 0 — 0

Elkhorn 8 4 — 12

Elkhorn goals—Ella Wallace 5, Katelyn Haeft 3, Taylor Hansen 2, Abigail Kolton 1, Abby Kiel 1. Elkhorn assists—Haeft 3, Kiel 2, Grace Woyak 1, Lauren Haeft 1, Bryn Lile 1, Hansen 1.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau East girls soccer loses season opener at Marshfield

MARSHFIELD – The Marshfield girls soccer team controlled the game early, broke through for two early goals, and held on the rest of the way to defeat Wausau East 2-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference contest Thursday at windy and snowy Heiting Community Stadium. Avery Weister scored at the...
GazetteXtra

Season ends short of a playoff berth for Janesville Jets

A furious rally came up short for the Janesville Jets on Saturday, putting an end to the team's 2021-22 North American Hockey League season Despite trailing 5-0 after two periods, the Jets scored four goals in the third period to get within two. But the Springfield Junior Blues iced the game with three empty-net goals in a 9-4 win. Janesville (34-25-1) needed a win Saturday and a loss by the...
GazetteXtra

High school boys golf: Janesville Craig's Wyatt Marshall takes sixth in Monona Grove Invitational

COTTAGE GROVE Janesville Craig’s Wyatt Marshall finished sixth in the weather-shortened Monona Grove Invitational boys golf tournament held at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove. The 24-team tournament was called off after nine holes due to unplayable conditions in the cold and wind. Four players stood at 4-over-par after play was called off. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Beaver Dam, WI
City
Fort Atkinson, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Elkhorn, WI
Janesville, WI
Sports
City
Milton, WI
City
Janesville, WI
Janesville, WI
Education
Milton, WI
Sports
Milton, WI
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#High School Girls#Education#The Red Hawks#Cougars#Janesville Parker#Parker 0 Parker#Kiel 2
GazetteXtra

All-star high school basketball: Milton's Alex Olson named coach of WBCA Division 2 All-Star team

The area will be well-represented at the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association boys and girls All Star games, set for June 29 and June 30 at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. Led by The Gazette players of the year Kate Huml of Janesville Craig and Gus Foster of Walworth Big Foot, nine players from the area will get a chance to showcase their skills against other members of the class of 2022. ...
MILTON, WI
WSAW

Pointers Split Series Opener with Stout in River Falls

RIVER FALLS, Wis. - The No. 17 UW-Stevens Point baseball team (18-4, 9-3) split a doubleheader with UW-Stout (15-9, 10-4) on Saturday. UWSP won game one by a 6-3 final before falling in game two, 8-3. Bradley Comer (Rhinelander, Wis./Rhinelander) had five hits on the day and four RBI. Aaron Simmons (Franklin, Wis./Franklin) and Logan Matson (Neillsville, Wis./Neillsville) had for hits each, two in each game. Simmons scored four runs and drove in one. Matson scored three runs on the day. Payton Nelson (Wausau, Wis./West) also had four hits with two runs scored and an RBI.
RIVER FALLS, WI
GazetteXtra

Madison Memorial blanks Janesville Parker in Big Eight baseball

JANESVILLE The bats remain silent for the Janesville Parker baseball team. The Vikings managed only three hits in a 3-0 loss to Madison Memorial in a Big Eight Conference game at Riverside Park on Friday. Parker totaled five hits in two games against Memorial this week. Parker (1-3, 1-3) struck out 13 times and wasted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
GazetteXtra

Janesville Sports Hall of Fame: Nicole Luchsinger Anders part of Janesville's first family of hoops

If there were a Mount Rushmore of local sports overlooking Riverside Park, a Luchsinger would quite likely be one of the faces watching over its visitors. The name itself is part of Janesville sports royalty. Of course, first and foremost that’s because of Bob Luchsinger, who was an all-state player for Janesville Parker’s 1971 state championship basketball team, started two years at the University of Wisconsin and went on to...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy