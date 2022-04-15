ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

Mission street renamed after WWII veteran

By Cassandra Garcia
KRGV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA portion of Doherty Avenue in the city of mission will now be known as...

www.krgv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVC

Honoring the life and service of WWII Veteran Jay McFalls

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jay McFalls passed away on March 16. He will be laid to rest at Chattanooga National Cemetery on April 8, at 11AM. We met him back in November 2020, and tonight we share his story one more time. Jay McFalls grew up in Rhea County, Tennessee....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
KRGV

Mural to honor Weslaco veteran who helped raise flag at Iwo Jima

A mural honoring a local soldier who took part in raising the American flag at Iwo Jima is coming to Weslaco. The memorial captures one of the most iconic moments in U.S. military history in a Weslaco mailbox. Weslaco native Harlon Block was one of six U.S. Marines who raised...
WESLACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Mission, TX
Government
City
Mission, TX
KEYT

Army report finds horses that carry the caskets of America’s heroes live in ‘unsatisfactory’ conditions, after 2 die

The military horses that carry America’s heroes to their final resting place in Arlington National Cemetery are living in unsanitary and potentially life-threatening conditions, according to a US Army report reviewed exclusively by CNN, consuming poor-quality feed, suffering from parasites and standing in their own excrement in tiny mud lots scattered with gravel and construction waste.
WASHINGTON, DC
americanmilitarynews.com

4 Marines killed in Osprey crash identified

The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the four Marines who were killed in an MV-22B Osprey crash in northern Norway on Friday evening. In a statement provided to American Military News, the service identified the four Marines as Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky. All four Marines were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261.
MILITARY
Ocean City Today

Doolittle raid, 80 years ago, cripples Japanese capital

(April 15, 2022) As we approach mid-April 2022, there is only one combined U.S. Navy and American Army Air Corps exploit that even now elicits such great respect and gratefulness on both sides of the Pacific. That is the famous Doolittle Raid of April 18, 1942. This week, 80 years...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Mission Street
MilitaryTimes

Why 40 African armies met at a Fort Benning summit — and why some didn’t

COLUMBUS, Ga. — It was a rare sight, especially on American soil. Seated around nested U-shaped tables in the heart of the city’s renovated ironworks were senior military officials representing nearly three-quarters of Africa’s 54 UN-recognized countries. They were there last week for the African Land Forces...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

The Marines of the future

In the summer of 2019, the 38th commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David Berger, published his Commandant’s Planning Guidance, intended to align the Marine Corps with the 2018 National Defense Strategy. While it is standard for a new service chief to issue such a “vision” statement, Berger’s plan was noteworthy for its revolutionary character.
MILITARY
USNI News

Marines Need a Few Good Mules

For expeditionary operations, pack animals can offer low-cost, low-signature mobility in rugged terrain. Don't miss out. Become a member of the Naval Institute today. 1. Gen David H. Berger, USMC, “Preparing for the Future: Marine Corps Support to Joint Operations in Contested Littorals,” Military Review (May 2021). 3....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox11online.com

Navy could retire many ships built in Marinette

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Navy that once wanted smaller, speedy warships to chase down pirates has made a speedy pivot to Russia and China — and many of those recently built ships could be retired. The U.S. Navy wants to decommission nine ships in the Freedom-class of...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
World War II
americanmilitarynews.com

PETA demands US military stop using caisson horses at Arlington Nat’l Cemetery

PETA has demanded the U.S. military stop using caisson horses in Arlington National Cemetery after a U.S. Army report obtained by CNN revealed that the working animals are kept in poor conditions. The animal rights group called for the tradition of horse-drawn carriages carrying fallen service members’ caskets in Arlington...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Navy bolsters submarine force in Guam to support Indo-Pacific missions

The Navy now has five submarines homeported in Guam — up from two the service had based there as of November 2021. The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines Springfield and Annapolis shifted their homeport to Naval Base Guam last month. The Springfield was previously based in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii while the Annapolis was at Naval Base Point Loma in California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ohmymag.co.uk

The homeless dog who supported soldiers in warzones adopted after being shot

A stray dog, called Duke, would wander around a US army base in Kosovo and would bring joy and comfort to the soldiers overseas. It became part of the family. However, the dog stopped visiting and the camp started to worry about the dog's safety and set out to find it. When they found him they were heartbroken.
HOMELESS
americanmilitarynews.com

Marines push light amphib warship while Navy secretary awaits study

Marine Corps officials remain adamant about acquiring the Light Amphibious Warship—a vessel that can move groups of roughly 75 troops around the Pacific—but Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro is in no rush as he awaits the results of a study intended to more closely define what such a ship must do.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: US Navy laser shoots down cruise missile target for first time

A ground-based U.S. Navy laser system shot down a target drone representing a subsonic cruise missile in flight. On Wednesday, the Office of Naval Research (ONR) announced the “historic” successful test of its Layered Laser Defense (LLD) system, which took place in February. The LLD, which was designed and built by Lockheed Martin, is a multi-domain capable all-electric, high-energy laser that can counter unmanned aerial systems, fast-attack boats, and now cruise missiles traveling at subsonic (slower than the speed of sound) speeds.
MILITARY
WLOX

Ingalls Shipbuilding christens new ship honoring WWII veteran

Hundreds of bikers fill the streets for a 40-mile ride and one special cause. About 500 riders were escorted by Mississippi Highway Patrol for the second-ever Bayou to the Beach for Autism Speaks ride. Nice rest of weekend, strong winds developing ahead of severe weather risk next week. Updated: 9...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy