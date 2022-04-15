Candidate profile: Eric Mallow running for Yuba County Supervisor District One

Leading up to the June 7 direct primary election, the Appeal-Democrat will be running a series of candidate profiles that will allow each person running for a contested office the chance to either introduce themselves or remind those who they are and where they stand.

The Appeal-Democrat sent five simple questions to candidates. Each candidate who is running for a contested office has been given the opportunity to respond.

The following are answers provided by Eric Mallow, who is running for Yuba County Supervisor District One. He will be facing off against incumbent Andy Vasquez and Kristopher Kramer.

Q: What is the biggest challenge facing Yuba County and how do you plan to address or fix it?

A: One of the major problems we face in Yuba County is homelessness. Presently, as well as the past, it seems that government officials have thrown tax dollars at the issue instead of solving the situation straightaway. Our area is resource rich and loaded with programs that offer real solutions.

When I am elected Supervisor it will be a priority of mine to make sure individuals are aware of exactly where they can go for assistance.

Q: What will you do differently than others have on the board for the people of Yuba County if elected?

A: When I am elected Supervisor the door will always be open. I will listen to concerns and work tirelessly for the residents of Yuba County. Additionally, my office will run ethically, transparently, and according to the United States Constitution.

Q: How has your past experience prepared you for a role as supervisor?

A: Currently I work full time as a supervisor/foreman managing large groups of people in a fast paced, stressful field.

It is important that I am organized and detailed at all times. My experience working in the public sector has prepared me, in multiple different categories, for a District Supervisor position.

Q: What factors would you consider in your decisions as a supervisor?

A: My number one priority is securing and implementing what is best for the community.

Q: What one thing should residents know about you before making a decision on who to vote for?

A: Folks should know that I get things done and will fight for ALL citizens of Yuba County. I am business friendly and would never tell a shop owner that they need to close their doors, because the government fires off an illegitimate mandate. Voters should know that I am a staunch conservate and student of the Constitution.