COVID-related death reported for Sutter County

While cases may have dropped significantly in recent weeks, the COVID-19 pandemic is still making an impact in the area.

On Wednesday, health officials reported that a fully vaccinated and boosted individual in their mid-90s was the latest to die from the deadly virus.

While no vaccine is 100 percent effective, health officials stress that the best way to protect against serious side effects or death caused by COVID-19 is to get fully vaccinated and boosted. To schedule a vaccination or booster shot, visit https://myturn.ca.gov.

Wednesday’s reported death increased the total number of deaths in Sutter County related to COVID-19 to 233 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, 63 percent of Sutter County residents who are eligible were fully vaccinated.