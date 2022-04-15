Yuba County ag commissioner issues disaster declaration

Yuba County Agricultural Commissioner Stephen Scheer issued a disaster declaration on Thursday for almond and cherry growers in the county due to freezing that affected crops in February.

In a letter to Mark Ghilarducci, director for the California Office of Emergency Services, Scheer said growers reported losses for as much as 95 percent of their crops.

“On the morning of February 24, temperatures fell well below freezing damaging the developing crops. Once frozen the developing almond and cherry fruit die and fall from the tree,” Scheer said in the letter obtained by the Appeal. “Almond growers reported losses between 20 and 95 percent. There are 1831 acres of almonds affected with an estimated loss of $2,322,694. Cherry growers reported losses between 15 and 90 percent. There are 35 acres of cherries affected with an estimated loss of $369,968.”

Because of these losses, Scheer requested assistance for almond and cherry growers affected by the freezing temperatures. He said along with crop losses, “industries reliant on the agricultural industry, such as labor, trucking, banking” and others were affected.

Rachel Abbott, Yuba County Media and Community Relations specialist, said once a disaster is declared and the California Office of Emergency Services approves it, then USDA’s Farm Service Agency can make assistance available to impacted growers and farmers.

“Generally, that assistance comes in the form of low-interest rate loans or other basic subsidies,” Abbott said in an email. “There’s an application process at the USDA Farm Service Agency level the growers/farmers go through when seeking out assistance.”