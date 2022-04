Pitt held Virginia scoreless in the final five innings on its way to a 4-1 series-clinching win over #8 Virginia, sending the ‘Hoos to their sixth loss in seven games. Virginia (27-9, 10-8 ACC) got its lone run in the fourth on an RBI double by Chris Newell. Pittsburgh recaptured the lead in its half of the fourth, scoring on a sacrifice fly by Nick Giamarusti with the bases loaded that allowed Tommy Tavarez to score from third.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO