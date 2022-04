LAWRENCE — Ochai Agbaji’s next steps are clear. After a historic senior season of college basketball at Kansas, Agbaji plans to make his way out west to train in the Phoenix area. After helping lead the Jayhawks to a national championship earlier this month in New Orleans, it’s time for him to embark on a professional career. The NBA combine awaits in May, followed by the draft in June.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO