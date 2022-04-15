ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Mother of missing woman pleading for persons of interest to come forward

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police have named two persons of interest in the case of a woman who has been missing for more than three months. Becky Hendrix, a 44-year-old Pearl River native, was last seen on January 6th while driving through Mid City. Her mother, Karen...

