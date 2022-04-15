Police Seek Man Accused of Groping Employee at NH Frozen Yogurt Shop

NEW YORK - Police are trying to find a man accused of punching an MTA employee inside Grand Central Station.It happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday.Police say the MTA employee found a man lying down inside a shuttle train that was stopped at the station and tried to wake him up.When the man did wake up, he allegedly punched the employee in the face multiple times.The employee was taken to a local hospital to be treated for swelling to his ear.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers are looking for a Twin Lake man wanted for an outstanding warrant. According to authorities, Ryan Neil Lummen is wanted for an outstanding warrant for assault with intent to murder in connection with a targeted incident March 16. He was last seen in the Holton and Twin Lake areas and police consider him armed and dangerous.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A disturbing new video from inside Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson International Airport shows a man from Henderson attacking a Southwest Airlines agent. The video is now key evidence in the criminal charges against 44-year-old Courtney Drummond of Henderson. Police say Drummond was on a flight when...
A 20-year-old from Manchester, New Hampshire is accused of stealing a Rottweiler puppy from a woman's porch, according to police. Manchester Police said surveillance video shows Justin LaClair wandering around the property, and then in another video he is seen holding the puppy in his arms. The puppy was later found unharmed in an alleyway off Union Street.
A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
MARINERS HARBOR, Staten Island (PIX11) — A man groped a 13-year-old girl in Staten Island Sunday afternoon, according to police. The suspect sexually harassed the victim in the vicinity of Harbor Road at around 1:30 p.m. before fleeing, authorities said. Police are seeking help in identifying and finding the suspect. Submit tips to police by […]
A fire that swept through a log cabin in Montville, Maine, killed three people and wiped out the home and a garage, officials said. The cause of the fire late Wednesday afternoon on Darci Lane appears to be a stove gas leak, said Shannon Moss, Maine Department of Public Safety.
A Vermont man died late Wednesday night when his truck left the roadway and collided with a utility pole in the town of Rutland, state police announced. Vermont State Police troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash on East Pittsford Road just before 9 p.m. and found the truck driver badly injured. He was taken by ambulance to Rutland Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive.Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III.Tincher was charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He remains jailed in Rome. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.Police said Cumming's family believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned after not hearing from her and reported she might be missing.Police...
After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
Police are at the scene of a shooting in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Friday afternoon. The shooting was reported shortly before 1 p.m. on Columbus Avenue. Police said there are injuries, but they are not believed to be life threatening in nature. No further information was immediately available.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man suspected of stabbing a passenger and a security guard on a commuter rail train in Albuquerque and also injuring another passenger. Albuquerque police said 33-year-old Luis Sanchez was arrested in connection with the Saturday afternoon incident on a Rail Runner...
A Vermont man pleaded not guilty Thursday in the stabbing death of a transgender woman, whom friends are remembering as kind, spunky, and fun to be around. "Just a really wonderful human being all around, that loved all things," said Gracie Kennaugh, describing Fern Feather, 29. "That’s how I’m choosing to remember Fern."
A man accused of stabbing his 13-year-old daughter and wife in their home last week will continue to be held without bail following a brief court hearing Friday. Paul Salvaggio, 54, is charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He is accused of attacking his wife and teenage daughter with a knife in the family's home in Middleton, Massachusetts, on April 8.
A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
Police are questioning two people of interest in a double shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. Two people were shot around 11 p.m. Tuesday near 66 Walnut Park in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. One man was pronounced dead on scene. The other person was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said.
Police rescued a woman after a relative held her captive in a Guilford home for nearly 18 hours and they found the subject of the investigation dead inside the home, officials said Thursday morning. The incident started around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and ended Thursday morning. Fire officials were dispatched to...
Two men were gravely injured in a shooting overnight in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood, and two suspects are facing charges in connection to the shooting following a subsequent car chase, police said. According to Boston police, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Beach and...
