ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amy Schumer reveals how Leonardo DiCaprio felt about Oscars joke aimed at him and young girlfriend

By Stefani Munro
Floor8
Floor8
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After Amy Schumer made a quip about Leonardo DiCaprio and his history of younger girlfriends at the 2022 Oscars, the comedian shared the actor's response. In case you missed it, during her 2022 Oscars...

www.floor8.com

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Amy Schumer Rocks Fitted SKIMS Catsuit & Jokes She’s An ‘Unpaid Model’: Photos

Amy Schumer is loving her SKIMS! The 40-year-old comedian proudly showed off her figure in a fitted beige catsuit. Amy Schumer is a fan of Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS! The 40-year-old comedian rocked the newly released “All In One” catsuit in a beige Sienna tone in posts shared to her Instagram story on Friday, March 18. The blonde flashed a peace sign at the camera as she channeled Kim K with a pair of champagne colored sunglasses. Never one to miss a beats, Amy couldn’t help but crack a joke: “@Skims model unpaid or hired” she posed.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Morrone
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Howard Stern
The Independent

Jim Carrey video showing actor forcibly kissing Alicia Silverstone resurfaces after Will Smith criticism

Jim Carrey is being called out for “hypocrisy” after saying that Will Smith “should have been” arrested for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars.The actor, 60, criticised Smith in the wake of the ceremony, in which Smith walked on the stage and struck Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. It is unknown whether Rock knew about Pinkett Smith’s alopecia diagnosis.”I have nothing against Will Smith – he’s done great things, but that was not a good moment,” Carrey told CBS host Gayle King. “It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Girlfriends
Decider.com

Amy Schumer Wants Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Appear at Oscars

A good Academy Awards host isn’t afraid to take risks, whether comically or politically, on stage during the award ceremony. Amy Schumer is co-hosting the Oscars this year along with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, and in an interview that will appear on The Drew Barrymore Show, via ET Canada, Schumer discussed her new Hulu series Life & Beth, as well as her upcoming hosting gig.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Amy Schumer Says Death Threats Against Her Got ‘So Bad’ After the Oscars: ‘The Misogyny Is Unbelievable’

Click here to read the full article. Amy Schumer revealed on the April 13 episode of “The Howard Stern Show” that her seat filler joke at the 2022 Oscars with Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst resulted in death threats against her from people who thought she had “disrespected” Dunst (via Yahoo Entertainment). The bit found Schumer mistaking the Oscar-nominated Dunst for a seat filler and kicking her out of her seat, much to Plemons’ bafflement. Schumer explained to upset fans the day after the Oscars that the seat filler joke “was a choreographed bit” and that Dunst was in on the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Gabrielle Union gossips about Will Smith, Chris Rock drama at Oscars 2022 party

Like the rest of the world, Gabrielle Union could not stop talking about the infamous slap heard around the world Sunday night, Page Six has exclusively learned. After Will Smith “smacked the s–t” out of Chris Rock for making fun of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head at the 2022 Oscars, guests at Vanity Fair’s annual afterparty were “truly gobsmacked,” a source tells us.
CELEBRITIES
People

Amy Schumer Says Chris Rock Maintained Composure After Oscars Slap 'Because He's a Comedian'

Amy Schumer was impressed at how her "good friend" Chris Rock kept his cool after being slapped in the face by Will Smith last month at the 2022 Academy Awards. "The reason why Chris Rock could stand there, and get hit in the face, and then stay up there with composure and give his friend [Questlove] an Oscar is because he's a comedian," she said Wednesday on The Howard Stern Show. (Questlove won Best Documentary Feature, which Rock, 57, was presenting at the time of the incident.)
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas

Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
RELATIONSHIPS
Floor8

Floor8

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It's hard to keep up with ALL the trends, but that's typically what catch-ups with your girlfriends are for! You can always count on your in-the-know posse to provide the scoop on all subjects that you care about. But what about the time in between girl gatherings? Well, that is where Floor8 comes in. We sift through all of the social noise so you don't have to, providing you with the quick-hitting trends across TV/movies, music, celebrities, lifestyle and more! Think of Floor8 as an extension of your informed clique!

 https://www.floor8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy