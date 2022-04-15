ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jarrell, TX

Community comes together to help neighbors in aftermath of tornadoes

By Alicia Naspretto
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 2 days ago
As Central Texas communities work to recover from this week's tornados, neighbors are helping each other in any way that they can.

Morgan and Stephen Coop, owners of Coop's Pressure Washing in Jarrell, say they weren't affected by the most recent tornados but still wanted to help others in any way that they can.

Morgan Coop's family lost their business during a tornado in the 1980s, so she understands what it's like to lose everything.

"The way the surrounding communities came together and statewide to help us rebuild really helped us through that process," she said.

She and her husband are now paying it forward and helping others.

"We will go out and power wash anybody's house that has been directly affected by the tornado that has mud or debris or anything that needs to be pressure washed off of there. It could be prior to repairs or after repairs, the best way we can figure it out we'll do that," she said.

In addition to sharing their services, the couple also made several donations on Thursday to Sphere Realty. They have been collecting items for a local family who lost a lot earlier this week.

"Home, cars, I believe everything was destroyed," Property Management Linda Warfield said. "One of our coworkers, Ginger, knows the family personally so we decided to set up a donation spot for the family."

They are asking the community to bring in clothes, shoes or gift cards for two parents and young boy. They just posted about the need on Wednesday and by Thursday already had a ton of donations.

"It's just awesome to see people come together," Warfield said. "These are people's strangers. I've had people contact me from Florida asking about donations."

"It's awesome seeing all the different things that people do or they can do and come together and help out in any way they can," Stephen Coop said.

