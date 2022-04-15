Blues' Jordan Binnington: Strong effort in win

The Minnesota Wild will head down to Missouri to take on the St. Louis Blues in today’s central division rivalry matchup. Both of these teams are playing spectacular hockey lately, the Wild are 7-1-2 in their last 10 while the Blues are 9-0-1 in their last 10. Both of these teams are also tied for second in the division with 98 points and are just about a sure thing from making the playoffs. Who will come away with a win and hopefully home-ice advantage? We’ll soon find out, but first, it’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Wild-Blues prediction and pick.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO