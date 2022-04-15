ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Blues' Robert Thomas: Five helpers to extend point streak

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Thomas recorded five assists in Thursday's 6-2 win over Buffalo. Thomas assisted on the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Nets winner and adds apple

Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over Winnipeg. Stammer's goal was a sweet backhander from the slot off a pass from Ondrej Palat. It came at the 3:00 mark of the third. In the last 13 games, Stamkos has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists). Let him ride.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Questionable for Sunday

Leddy (vision) suffered an injury after taking a high stick near his eye Saturday versus the Wild and is questionable to play Sunday versus the Predators, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Leddy has done well in 14 games with the Blues, picking up seven points and 12 shots on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Record watch continues

Ovechkin scored his 47th goal of the season in Saturday's 8-4 win over Montreal. Ovechkin is now within three goals of his ninth 50-goal season with seven games left. If he gets there, he would tie Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. It was Ovechkin's 777th career goal.
NHL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Jacob Barnes: Earns first 2022 win

Barnes (1-0) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout to earn the win Friday against the Royals. Barnes has been good so far for Detroit, logging three scoreless innings and allowing just a single hit. Michael Fulmer earned his first save of the season Friday, and Gregory Soto is the team's regular closer, so Barnes should remain in a setup role moving forward. However, with Jose Cisnero (shoulder) on the 60-day IL, Barnes should be able to hold onto a key role in the Tigers' bullpen, even if it doesn't carry a ton of fantasy value most days.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Earns first save

Fulmer picked up the save Friday, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning during a 2-1 win in Kansas City. After Gregory Soto received both of Detroit's save opportunities to start the season and pitched in three of the prior four games, manager A.J. Hinch called upon Fulmer to get the final three outs Friday. The righty needed just 11 pitches to retire the side in order and finished the night by striking out Hunter Dozier on three pitches. Fulmer, the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year as a starter, was second on the Tigers last season with 14 saves and is next in line should Soto falter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WHIO Dayton

LEADING OFF: Freeman vs Braves, Hill's special Patriots' Day

Freddie Freeman faces the Braves in Los Angeles for the first time since leaving the World Series champions and signing a $162 million, six-year deal with the Dodgers last month. A five-time All-Star in 12 seasons with Atlanta, Freeman said at his introductory news conference in LA that he expected...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Lifted from Saturday's game

Bryant exited Saturday's game against the Cubs due to tightness in his quadriceps, Kyle Newman of The Denver Postreports. Bryant was pulled in the sixth inning as a precaution with Colorado holding a comfortable 8-1 lead. The issue doesn't sound serious, as manager Bud Black said after the game it's possible Bryant doesn't miss additional time. Even if Bryant is forced to miss Sunday's game, it doesn't sound as if a stint on the injured list will be needed.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Ejected from Saturday's game

Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Heads to bench

Wisdom will sit Friday against the Rockies. Wisdom will sit for the second time in the season's first seven games, missing out on a potential Coors Field start. He's started the season very poorly, going 1-for-21 with 11 strikeouts. Jonathan Villar will take over at third base.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jared Kelley: Back in action at Low-A

Kelley (shoulder) worked three innings Thursday in his season debut in Low-A Kannapolis' 5-1 win over Down East. He gave up a run on one hit -- a solo home run -- and issued one walk while striking out two. Kelley was sidelined for the final month of the 2021...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Angels' Jose Rojas: Optioned to Triple-A

Rojas was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday. Rojas began the season on the major-league roster since Taylor Ward (groin) was on the injured list. The 29-year-old Rojas appeared in six games and hit .150 with two doubles, a run, an RBI and six strikeouts. He'll now head to the minors after Ward was reinstated from the 10-day IL on Saturday.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Out of Sunday's lineup

Vaughn is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays. Vaughn is 8-for-23 with two homers, a double, six RBI and three runs through seven games this season, but he won't be in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against Tampa Bay. Gavin Sheets will serve as the designated hitter while Adam Engel starts in right field.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Keeps rolling Saturday

Suzuki went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Saturday's loss to the Rockies. After being out of the starting lineup Friday, Suzuki got right back into a groove Saturday. He's recorded at least one hit in all seven of his starts this year and is batting .409 overall with a robust 1.442 OPS. The Japanese outfielder is adjusting quite well in his first MLB season and should be a fantasy force the rest of the way.
CHICAGO, IL

