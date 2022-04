Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now being sued by former Twitter shareholders for his delay in disclosing his stake in the company. According to reports, the shareholders claim that Musk and Twitter should have announced his 9.2% investment in the company much earlier than they had. U.S. securities laws require an announcement to be made within 10 days of the transaction for acquisitions of more than 5% stake, which means Musk would’ve had to announce it by March 24.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO