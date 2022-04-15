Jeffco Sheriff’s Office Conducts Homicide Investigation Hours After Welfare Check At Same Address

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies took an adult male into questioning in connection to a homicide investigation on Thursday. That happened hours after deputies had responded to the same address where the homicide occurred, for a welfare check.

Deputies responded to the 10200 block of W. Geddes Circle at 1:45 p.m. on a reported homicide after the 911 caller stated there had been a murder. When deputies arrived, they encountered the adult male who had called 911, on the front lawn.

Deputies found a deceased adult female victim when they entered the home. The victim had sustained “obvious traumatic injury.”

The adult male on the front lawn was taken into custody for questioning.

Earlier, at 5:10 a.m., deputies responded to the same address for a welfare check. The 911 caller, believed to be the same adult male, referenced a partial address and then hung up without stating the nature of the emergency. Dispatch initiated a welfare check.

Deputies were not able to make contact with anyone in the home but did speak on the phone with the homeowner, the mother of the adult male. At that time, the mother explained that her son was experiencing a mental health issue and advised that the family would be able to handle the issue. Deputies left without entering the home.

Investigators have not determined the relationship of the adult male with the victim. The victim is not the man’s mother.