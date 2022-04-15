ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Jeffco Sheriff’s Office Conducts Homicide Investigation Hours After Welfare Check At Same Address

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ONMqT_0f9v7xSW00

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies took an adult male into questioning in connection to a homicide investigation on Thursday. That happened hours after deputies had responded to the same address where the homicide occurred, for a welfare check.

Deputies responded to the 10200 block of W. Geddes Circle at 1:45 p.m. on a reported homicide after the 911 caller stated there had been a murder. When deputies arrived, they encountered the adult male who had called 911, on the front lawn.

Deputies found a deceased adult female victim when they entered the home. The victim had sustained “obvious traumatic injury.”

The adult male on the front lawn was taken into custody for questioning.

Earlier, at 5:10 a.m., deputies responded to the same address for a welfare check. The 911 caller, believed to be the same adult male, referenced a partial address and then hung up without stating the nature of the emergency. Dispatch initiated a welfare check.

Deputies were not able to make contact with anyone in the home but did speak on the phone with the homeowner, the mother of the adult male. At that time, the mother explained that her son was experiencing a mental health issue and advised that the family would be able to handle the issue. Deputies left without entering the home.

Investigators have not determined the relationship of the adult male with the victim. The victim is not the man’s mother.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Shooting suspect turns himself into Pueblo Police

PUEBLO, Colo. — Following a two-month extensive investigation, CIS detectives, in coordination with the Crimes Against Persons Unit and High-Tech Crimes, an arrest warrant was obtained for Dante Williams forthe shooting that occurred on January 15, 2022, in the parking lot of Classic Q’s Bar. On Wednesday, March 23, Dante Williams turned himself into the […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, CO
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
KXRM

Missing juvenile found, mother arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl is safe and her mother is under arrest for violation of a custody order. On February 14, 2022, 12 year-old Kaydence Reaume was reported missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) from her residence on Tennis Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, near the intersection […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welfare Check#Murder#911#Mental Health Issue#Jeffco Sheriff
The Independent

Two children aged five and 10 found dead wearing lifejackets near boat on Arkansas lake

Two children believed to be siblings were found dead in an Arkansas lake in an apparent boating accident on Wednesday, according to officials.Police received a call on Wednesday evening from a local fisherman on Lake Ouachita that he’d found two bodies wearing lifejackets, later identified as a five-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy thought to be related.A 5 year old boy and 10 year old girl were found dead yesterday in the Yorktown Bay Area of Lake Ouachita. @ARGameandFish dive team units are on the scene to search for a missing adult who was with the children. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/Zb8dnRWQy4— Gary...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Tip leads to Pueblo Safe Street arrest

PUEBLO, Colo. — An anonymous tip leads to an arrest of a Safe Streets criminal, Ryan Cruz. According to Pueblo Police, on Tuesday, just before 7 p.m. a tip about the wanted man led officers to locate Cruz at a home in the 1800 block of E. 2nd Street. Cruz had an active warrant for […]
PUEBLO, CO
PennLive.com

Oregon State Police trooper kills himself while on duty, shocking small town

An Oregon trooper with 17 years on the state police force was found dead in his patrol car Tuesday after authorities say he killed himself while on duty. The suicide of Sgt. Marcus J. McDowell, who was discovered in the driveway of his home in Joseph with a single gunshot wound to the head, has left the entire agency “grief stricken,” state police said in an announcement Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy